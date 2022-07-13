Tokayev outlines three focuses for youth of New Kazakhstan

At the extraordinary 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined three top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the delegates of the 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party via video.

In his speech, the Kazakh President called the aspiration for knowledge, hard work, and patriotism as the top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan. Speaking of the aspiration for knowledge, the President stated that digital technologies and innovations are the future. He underlined that young Kazakhstanis speak several languages fluently and master the most advanced professions. He said that they have big and ambitious plans.

Under the participation of the youth, the country can become competitive, thus increasing the wellbeing and quality of its citizens. The desire to feel needed and useful to the motherland should be the goal of each young person. Only educated and qualified youth can achieve the set goals. The State is always open to new ideas and proposals from the youth. The youth should appreciate honest labor and be strong. It should put the interests of the State above anything. For this, you need to know the mother tongue, respect traditions, and the history of the nation," said the Kazakh President.

Wishing success in the Congress's work, Tokayev expressed confidence that the youth will meet the great expectations placed by the older generation.

During the event, the new program for the transformation of the Youth Wing of the Amanat Party was adopted. The membership of the Central Council and the name of the Youth Organization were changed.

Closing the congress, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of Amanat party, stressed that New Kazakhstan is built for the benefit of the youth's future.

The ongoing reforms focus on creating equal opportunities for self-realization in the political life of the country, businesses, and other important public spheres. All the changes were made to the Constitution at the initiative of the president of the country. Young people are those to implement those reforms," concluded Koshanov.

The plenary session of the congress took place in the village of Zerenda, Akmola region, bringing together over 350 delegates and guests from all the regions of the country.