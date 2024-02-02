01.02.2024, 09:57 1861
AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The African champion Henok Mulubrhan brought the first podium place in 2024 to Astana Qazaqstan Team, finishing second in Stage Two of the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, Team’s official website reports.
The stage ended on the top of a 3-km-long uncategorized climb at the point of 1000 meters above the sea level. Nicolas Vinokurov and Alessandro Romele brought Mulubrhan to a good position with some 2 km to go, while later in the sprint from a reduced peloton Henok launched a powerful sprint to finish second.
Actually, I am happy with my performance today. Well, I’d like to take a win, however a podium place today after such a tough stage is a nice thing too. Indeed, it was a hard day on the road because of the wind and tension in the peloton all the way from start to finish, also the final accent was pretty fast and tough. But I want to thank all my team for a great support during the whole day. The guys did an amazing job right from the start. In every moment of the stage, I was well protected in the peloton, my teammates fully controlled the situation, helping me to save some energy and also to keep my position in the front. It was a good day for us and now I am looking forward to the next days here at the AlUla Tour", - said Henok Mulubrhan.
After two days Henok Mulubrhan moved up to the third place in the General Classification of the race.
01.02.2024, 10:52 2021
Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its participation in Gangwon 2024, the fourth edition of the Winter Olympic Games, with three medals, including one gold, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
On the last day of the Winter Youth Olympics Kazakhstani skiers competed in the Cross-Country Skiing 4×5km relay. Milana Mamedova, Berik Boranbayev, Violetta Mitropolskaya and Aubakir Totanov clocked the distance in 58:57.4 and were 16th to cross the finish line.
Ilya Mizernykh claimed first-ever historic gold for Kazakhstan in ski jumping event. Polina Omelchuk added bronze to Kazakhstan’s medal tally in short track speed skating. The Kazakh hockey squad also grabbed bronze in the Men’s 3 on 3 hockey tournament.
These Winter Youth Games were the largest with 1,802 athletes from 78 countries participating. The closing ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics is set to take place in Gangwon today.
29.01.2024, 17:56 8181
Kazakhstan establishes Arqan tartys Federation
Images | Ak zhaiyk
The International Arqan Tartys Federation has been officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Arqan Tartys or Tug of war was included in the main program of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan. Renowned entrepreneur Yerkebulan Ilyassov has been named the president of the Republican Arqan Tartys Federation.
Honored coach of Kazakhstan, athlete Nurlan Zhabayev has been elected as the Federation’s vice-president for development, and director of the Center of National and Equestrian Sports Bakdaulet Sabitov as the president for sports development.
The newly established Federation is to form an Arqan Tartys team for the country at the 5th World Nomad Games to take place in Astana. Qualifying events are to be held in five regions of the country, said the press service of the Federation.
29.01.2024, 16:08 8051
Kazakhstan makes changes to its roster ahead of Davis Cup clash vs. Argentina
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan had to make changes to its roster ahead of the Davis Cup clash with Argentina slated to be held on February 3-4 at the Jockey Club de Rosario, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Alexander Bublik had to drop out of the Kazakhstan vs. Argentina showdown in Rosario because of the upcoming ATP 250 event in Montpellier where he stands a good chance of booking the 2024 Olympics berth.
Another Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev will also skip the Davis Cup clash after suffering a recent injury in Australia.
That means that Kazakhstan’s roster will consist of Denis Yevseyev (world number 184), Timofey Skatov (world number 227), Dmitry Popko (world number 358) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (ranked 46th in the ATP Doubles Rankings).
26.01.2024, 15:36 14061
Eva Korysheva is the finalist of the prestigious tournament in Australia
Images | KTF press-service
The Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy junior tournament, timed to coincide with the Australian Open, has come to an end on the Melbourne Park courts. Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva lost to Australia's Emily Chen 6:2, 4:6, 4:6 in the final, KTF press-service reports.
Yesterday's matches were postponed to today because of rain, so today the Kazakh had to finish the semifinal first, and then play immediately in the final.
Eva is a trainee of Aktobe tennis school, training under the guidance of Pavel Tsoi. Last year Korysheva finished 18th in the Tennis Europe rankings with a win / loss record of 24 / 5 (83%) in singles. The Kazakh also received the Tennis Europe's "Foreign Player of the Year" (for non-EU players) award.
24.01.2024, 10:16 20326
Amir Omarkhanov is the first Kazakh to reach the Australian Open Junior quarterfinals
Images | KTF press-service
Amir Omarkhanov, a trainee of the Karaganda tennis school and the world’s No. 27 among juniors, has made it to the Australian Open Junior quarterfinals, KTF press-service reports.
In the third round, the Kazakh beat the world’s No. 26 among juniors, South Korean Jangjun Kim. The first set ended 6:3 in favor of Amir, in the second set Kim took over - 7:5. In the last third set, Omarkhanov won with the crushing defeat, 6:0, in 19 minutes.
To advance to the semifinals, Amir will compete against Mees Rottgering from the Netherlands (ITF Juniors’ 25th).
22.01.2024, 15:17 28276
Amir Omarkhanov wins the second round of the Australian Open Juniors with a willful victory
Images | KTF press-service
Amir Omarkhanov reached the third round of the Australian Open Juniors, KTF press-service reports.
In the match of the second round, the Kazakh defeated Victor Friedrich from Great Britain - 3:6, 7:6 (6), 6:3. In the last set Amir had been losing 0:2.
The next opponent of the trainee of the Karaganda school of tennis will be South Korean Hyun Kim, the 14th seeded of the tournament.
At the start, the Kazakh competed with the first seeded Federico Cina from Italy. The match ended, 0:6, 6:3, 6:3. This is Amir’s second victory over Federico. The first victory happened last November in the final stage of Junior Davis Cup.
Omarkhanov is ranked 26th in the junior world ranking. He is a trainee of the Karaganda school of tennis, where he trained under the guidance of Peter Nesterov. Currently, Amir is training in Belgrade in Janko Tipsarevic’s Academy, where he is coached by Nemanja Lalic.
22.01.2024, 11:16 29556
Mark Renshaw after Tour Down Under: We are on a good trajectory
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Team finished its first race in 2024 season - Santos Tour Down Under in Australia. The team got 5 Top-10 places with Max Kanter (6th, 9th, 5th, 7th in first four stages) and Christian Scaroni (8th in the final day). At the same time due to a bad crash in Stage 3 (Christian Scaroni, Samuele Battistella and Michele Gazzoli involved) the team missed a chance to play a role in the fight for the General Classification, Team’s official website reports.
Astana Sports Director Mark Renshaw sums up the team’s performance at the Tour Down Under:
Although we did not get the results we wanted this week, I believe we are on a good trajectory for next racing weeks. We had some really bad luck with 3 riders crashing very heavy at speed on stage 3 and this hurt our GC objectives for the race. A big positive we take from this week is the performance of Max Kanter, he worked really well with Rüdiger Selig before he fell ill before Stage 5. The two riders will form a very good pair for the season and already the sprinter and lead-out relationship is formed. We finish the race on a good day with Christian Scaroni taking a very solid Top-10 on the GC day today, he still has some pain in the left wrist, but the legs are back firing and this is great for the team’s objective next week. I had a nice week leading the team as Sports Director in my first race with Stefano Zanini bringing me up to speed, I feel like I never left the sport and I’m very comfortable in the role".
19.01.2024, 23:13 38846
4th Winter Youth Olympic Games open in S. Korea
The fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games officially opened on Friday night with a grand opening ceremony in South Korea's eastern Gangwon Province, Xinhua reports.
The opening ceremony was held concurrently in the Gangneung Oval and the PyeongChang Dome under the theme of "The Universe."
The theme symbolized the infinite possibility of youth by describing an imaginative journey of Woori, the ceremony's heroine and a high school girl growing up in the province, to discover a forgotten dream and create her own universe.
Woori in Korean can be translated into "being together," representing those who have turned their dream into reality.
Athletes paraded into the venue in alphabetical order of their national or regional names in the Korean language, with China's national flag carried by ice hockey player Zhang Jingyue.
It marked the first time that China had formed a delegation to take part in an international multi-sport winter event since the Beijing Winter Olympics.
You are following in the footsteps of sporting icons who made Olympic history right here at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang 2018," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at the ceremony.
Bach encouraged young athletes to do their best in the upcoming competitions while making new friends, learning Olympic values and respecting competitors.
A digital cauldron was lit outdoors at Gangneung Olympic Park to emphasize the sustainability of the Winter Youth Olympics, while the Olympic cauldron was lit in a traditional way in the Gangneung Oval.
The digital representation of the Olympic flame will be viewed throughout the two-week event.
The ceremony was also celebrated by South Korean singers, dancers and artists at both arenas.
1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 nations and regions will compete in the four cities of Gangneung, PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong until February 1.
The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics will feature seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.
