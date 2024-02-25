22.02.2024, 09:23 4421
Dmitriy Popko won his second tournament in the USA
Dmitriy Popko (325 ATP) won the ITF M15 series tournament in Palm Coast, USA, KTF press-service reports.
In the final round, the Kazakh beat Andres Andrade (650 ATP) of Ecuador, 7:5, 1:6, 7:5. Won the second in-a-row tournament in the USA: last week he won the tournament in Sunrise, USA. The Kazakh has now won 24 ITF singles tournaments in his career.
Kazakhstani Popko wins 13th match in a row, reaches ITF M25 Naples semis
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan ranking 325th in the world reached the semifinals ITF M25 Naples, USA, Kazinform News Agency reports..
Seeded No.3 in the field Popko defeated Gabi Adrian Boitan in the men’s sigles quarterfinals. The matched ended 7:5, 7:6 (7:4).
Next, he will take on Roberto Cid Subervi of Dominican Republic World No. 442.
It is the 13th win of Dmitry Popko in a row. Earlier he won the ITF M15 Sunrise and M15 Palm Coast tournaments.
Alexander Bublik has reached a new world record ranking position
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan’s No.1, has risen in his position in the ATP ranking, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh has moved up by two positions and is now ranked 21st in the men's singles rankings. Previously, his best result was 23rd in the ATP rankings.
Alexander Shevchenko (45 ATP), Mikhail Kukushkin (163 ATP), Dmitriy Popko (325 ATP) have also advanced in their world ranking positions. Denis Yevseyev remained in the 179th place, Beibit Zhukayev - 192, Timofey Skatov - 277.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances at WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has eased into the third round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Her second-round opponent Victoria Azarenka from Belarus retired from the match after losing the second set 2-6. It should be noted that Azarenka downed Rybakina in the first one 6-4.
Next the Kazakhstani will face Pole Magdalena Frech ranked 53rd in the world.
It bears to remind that Rybakina was edged out in the 2024 Qatar Open final by another Pole Iga Swiatek.
The prize fund of the WTA 1000 tournament exceeds $3,2 million.
Karaganda athletes won gold and bronze at the Asian Championships
Two Karaganda residents performed well at the Asian Athletics Championships. David Efremov became the winner of the competition, and his wife Maria Efremova rose to the third step of the podium, akimat of Karaganda region reports.
The Continental Indoor Championship started on February 17 in Tehran (Iran).
And on the very first day of the competition, David Efremov won gold in the 60 m hurdles. He covered the distance in 7.60 seconds.
On the second day of the championship, his wife, Karaganda athlete Maria Efremova, won bronze in the triple jump. Most recently, the athlete came out of maternity leave - and immediately won a medal at the Asian Championships.
At the end of two days, Kazakhstanis won six medals - two gold, two silver and two bronze. Elizaveta Matveeva won gold in the high jump, she won the bar at 1.86 m. Ivan Ivanov won silver in the shot put, setting his season best score of 19.08 m. Olga Safronova won silver in the 60 m running with a score of 7.35. Ayana Bolatbekkyzy competed in the 1500 m running distance, taking third place.
Kazakhstan’s Nikisha pockets silver at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Poland
Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skater Denis Nikisha won a silver medal at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup held in Gdańsk, Poland, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Steven Dubois of Canada won gold clocking 40.303 in the men’s 500-meter race. Nikisha finished in 41.051 seconds to grab silver.
Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open 2024 final
Iga Swiatek from Poland claimed her Qatar Open title for a third consecutive year, after beating world No 4 from Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina in Doha on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
The match ended with Swiatek’s win in two sets with the total score of 7:6, 6:2.
Rybakina hit her leg with her racquet while serving in the first set. She had to take a medical timeout, after which she lost three games in a row.
The match lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.
This became Swiatek’s first WTA title of the year and her 18th title in the career.
Meanwhile, Rybakina won two tournaments this year - WTA 500 Brisbane International and Abu
Dhabi Open.
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins his 15th Challenger title in Bahrain
Kazakhstan’s 36-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin (world No 231) outgunned France’s Richard Gasquet (world No 130) in the Bahrain Ministry of Interior Tennis Challenger singles final, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.
This became Kukushkin’s first Challenger title in the season and 15th in his career.
He will receive 125 rating points for the Bahrain title, due to which he will climb to the 162nd position in the world ranking.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 tournament semis in Doha
World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
Rybakina seeded 3rd at the tournament stunned world №19 Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 coming back from 1:4 down in the first set. The match lasted for 1 h 35 minutes.
In the semifinal the Kazakhstani will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the other side of the draw world №1 Iga Swiatek will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova.
