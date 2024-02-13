Fundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement proceduresFundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement procedures
Elena Rybakina wins Abu Dhabi Open title
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World No.5 won the second WTA title of the season beating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina World No. 14 at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
En route to the victory, Rybakina defeated Danielle Collins of the U.S. 4:6, 6:3, 6:3, Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6:1, 6:4 and Russia's Liudmila Samsonova 6:0, 4:6, 6:2.
Tour Colombia: Two stage wins and Top-10 in the General Classification after productive training camp
The Tour Colombia 2024 ended yesterday with another spectacular and explosive Stage 6, where two Astana Qazaqstan Team riders, Harold Tejada and Harold Martín López finished inside the Top-10 (5th and 6th places, respectively). This result allowed Tejada to take sixth place in the final General Classification of the race, Team’s official website reports.
Spending three weeks at the training camp earlier in January and February, Astana Qazaqstan Team ended this edition of the Tour Colombia with 2 stage wins (Harold Tejada - Stage 2, Mark Cavendish - Stage 4), one stage podium (Mark Cavendish - Stage 1), 5 stage Top-10 (Harold Martín López - Stages 2,6, Cees Bol - Stage 4, Harold Tejada - Stages 5,6) and the final Top-10 in the General Classification (Harold Tejada - 6th place).
We can only be happy with the outcome of the training camp and the race. We have spent four weeks in Colombia, first in Medellin and then in Paipa. I am really happy with the attitude of all riders who participated in this camp, including Yevgeniy Fedorov and Santiago Umba, who left Colombia earlier to take part in the European races. Logistically it was not easy at all but together with our Sports Director Mario Manzoni and all the staff we were able to build a nice program both for the sprinters and climbers, and our work went quite perfectly. We did a very nice race even if competing on 2000 meters above the sea level was not easy at all for the European guys. We got two stage wins with Harold Tejada and Mark Cavendish and also Harold took a good sixth place in the General Classification. I think that after these four weeks in Colombia all the guys are ready to start their season in Europe. I believe we did the right decision to bring our team here for the training camp and after a huge amount of job which has been done here we are looking forward to perform well in the following races", - explained Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
We had a great time here in Colombia, both during the training camp and the race. I am so happy with such a good start of the season for me but also for the team. This year the level of Tour Colombia was so high, and it was so nice that our team was able to fight in every single stage here, to get two wins and to fight for the General Classification. I am proud with my team and with the way I started my fifth season with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I want to thank all the guys for their help and support during the race and also our directors and all the staff for three weeks of the training camp. Indeed, we did a lot of work there and now it is time to come to Europe and to continue pushing hard in every race. For me, personally, it was a very good time spent here in my country, I was happy to race again in Colombia and also to take my first win as a professional rider. I hope our team will come back to Tour Colombia next year as it was something special", - said Harold Tejada.
Kazakhstan grabs gold at International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024
Kazakh boxers won one gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the anniversary 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 held in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Kazakh Dulat Bekbauov (67 kg) beat India’s Rajat 3:2 to win gold.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay lost to another Indian boxer Amit Panghal 0:5 in the men's 51kg final bout to secure silver.
Turssynbai Kulakhmet took home bronze.
The 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 brought together 178 boxers from 28 countries.
Rybakina storms into semifinal of WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi
World no. 5 Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open singles, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani stunned Cristina Bucșa of Spain, ranked 74th in the world, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and four minutes.
Rybakina is to take on Russian Liudmila Samsonova, world’s no. 15, in the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.
Tour Colombia. Mark Cavendish opens score with Stage 4 win
Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish opened his winning score in 2024 with a nice bunch sprint victory in Stage Four of the Tour Colombia in Zipaquirá. Cavendish won after a phenomenal lead-out of Harold Tejada, Alexey Lutsenko, Michael Mørkøv and Cees Bol as the last wheel. Also, a huge work of Harold Martín López in front during the whole day has to be noticed, Team’s official website reports.
I’m speechless. I was lined up behind my boys in the final kilometer and knew I couldn’t let them down. They were phenomenal. Not just in the final, but the whole day. After a split in the peloton over a climb, they chased with ferocity and heart, along with Movistar Team for 70km to make sure we got our sprint. The belief and passion they showed for our team brings tears to my eyes. I’m so proud we could get another stage win here in Colombia. To sprint against Fernando Gaviria in his home country was special too. He was coming so fast, and after the work of both our teams, I was delighted to share the podium with him", - said Mark Cavendish.
On paper it was an easy stage and we tried to control it. But with a climb in the middle of the stage the peloton divided in a few groups with Mark riding with the sprinters two minutes behind the front group. Alexey Lutsenko and Harold Martín López did absolutely fabulous job, closing two minutes in just 30 km and bringing Mark Cavendish back in front. In the lead-out we made a small change, leaving Cees Bol as the last wheel for Mark. In the first stage it was Mørkøv, but today he got a flat tire in a wrong moment and had to chase the group for a long time, spending a lot of energy. In general the lead-out train, all the guys worked out perfectly and Mark just finished the job with a solid victory. It was a great day for us as a team", - added Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
After Stage 4 and ahead of the queen stage to Alto del Vino tomorrow Astana Qazaqstan’s Harold Tejada is still second in the General Classification, just 4 seconds behind the current race leader Rodrigo Contreras.
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024
Kazakhstan’s State Security Service team ‘Sardar’ claimed bronze at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 taken place on February 3-7 in Dubai, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It is the first time the country has won honors in such a prestigious tournament.
The Kazakhstani team ‘Sardar’ lost only to the police squads from Dubai.
The country’s SWAT team demonstrated excellent tactical skills, strength and fortitude of spirit.
The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 saw 80 teams from all round the world overcome obstacles, perform assault operations, free hostages, evacuate injured and shoot from various weapons.
Tour Colombia. Harold Tejada brings first win on Stage Two
In the sprint from a breakaway group, who made it to the finish line in Santa Rosa de Viterbo, Harold Tejada took a nice win on Stage Two of the Tour Colombia, Team’s official website reports.
The Colombian rider brought the very first victory to Astana Qazaqstan Team in the 2024 season.
A group of 17 riders broke away clear on the second half of the distance, taking a good advantage of two minutes and a half. Harold Tejada was among the escapers, doing a very smart and tactical race. On the final climb of the day as well as inside the last few kilometers Tejada was able to answer to all the attacks of the rivals and in the final sprint the Astana Qazaqstan rider took a well-deserved victory.
Finally, I got it! I can’t believe as I was waiting for it for so long. In the last few seasons I was feeling like I am progressing and in 2023 the results, finally, arrived. And now I won. I am so happy with the win and with the way I spent this day. Actually, we had a bit different plan for the stage, but when I saw a big group breaking away, I followed it just to secure team’s presence in this dangerous move. We got a very good group in the break and in the end of the day we could build a nice advantage, something like two minutes and a half, enough to play the stage. After so many kilometers spent in different breakaways, I knew I had to save as much energy as possible for the most decisive moments. It worked out and I still had some power in the legs for the final kilometers and for the sprint. We spent some good weeks here in Colombia together with my team, we worked really hard during the training camp and now I am feeling like the form is growing up. Our main goal was to try to win a stage in this race, maybe with Mark Cavendish in the sprint. But today I was able to do it. And now together with the team we are looking forward to the next stages here at the Tour Colombia", - said Harold Tejada.
I am really happy for Harold, it is a very nice victory for him but also for the whole team. It was important for him to win here in Colombia, but also for us this success means a lot as this is our first victory in 2024. Harold knew the final climb as we trained here five or six times. When we saw him joining that big breakaway group, we told him to stay calm, to save as much energy as possible and to make the climb on his own rhythm. He did it perfectly and in the end he was able to make a fantastic sprint to win the stage. We are also happy with Harold Martín López and Alexey Lutsenko, who finished in the main group without any problem. Well, four days to go and we will just keep on going", - said Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
After Stage Two Harold Tejada moved into the lead in the General Classification.
Max Walker joins Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
The British rider Max Walker (22) is going to join the Astana Project in 2024, completing the roster of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. It is planned that alongside the Development team calendar Max Walker will be racing in several races together with the UCI WorldTeam, Team’s official website reports.
I’m thrilled to be joining the Astana Project for the 2024 season. It’s an honour to join such a prestigious and well-established group. The Development team has a really solid racing program and the support I need to help me reach my full potential. At the same time, I can’t wait to get a chance to race with the WorldTour team, gain experience and learn from some of the most talented riders in the world. I’ll be giving it my absolute all to help the team achieve some wins. An incredible bonus and privilege for me about joining the Astana Project is to be given the chance to train and race alongside a fellow Manxman and someone I have admired all of my cycling career, Mark Cavendish. I’ve grown up riding bikes and aspired to be part of such a world class set up since I first started cycling on the Isle of Man. When I started out aged 8 the very first cycling outfit bought for me by parents was the Astana team kit! It’s just amazing to think that I’m now part of the Astana family. I spent several wonderful years in Trinity Racing team and was set to continue with Saint Piran in 2024, so I’d like to thank this team for letting me use this opportunity and make a step ahead in my career with Astana Project", - said Max Walker.
Max impressed us a lot during our January training camp and now I am pleased to see him as a rider of the Development team. Here we can test him in the races, to discover his full potential. Also, it would be nice to see him on a higher level so why not to try the rider in some bigger races together with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I am really looking forward to follow Max Walker throughout the season in the Development but also the WorldTour team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
Kazakhstani speed skaters claim historic bronze in Quebec
Kazakhstan’s speed skating team grabbed historic bronze in the Team Sprint Women Division A event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Quebec, Canada, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the most experienced speed skaters in Kazakhstan Yekaterina Aydova, two-time junior world champion Alina Dauranova and medalist of the junior world championship Inessa Shumekova captured the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan in Team Sprint.
The Kazakh squad clocked the distance in 1:29.16 collecting bronze. Gold went to the team of the Netherlands. Poland was 0.70 behind the Dutch speed skaters in second, settling for silver.
