Gennady Golovkin joins IOC Olympism365 Commission
President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin is appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympism365 Commission, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.
Olympism365 is the IOC’s strategy to strengthen the role of sport and Olympism in society as important enablers of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 365 days a year.
The commission consists of the members of the International Olympic Committee, and well-known functionaries of the Olympic movement, including Prince Feisal Al Hussein, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, and others.
31.05.2024, 17:49 2461
19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery
Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the "Fetih Kupası" tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the akimat of Astana.
In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.
The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.
Aykorkem Batikhan has been practicing traditional archery for only 1.5 years.
31.05.2024, 11:33 4076
Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko defeated Federico Arnaboldi 6:3. 6:1 in two sets in the men’s singles second-round match at the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Vicenza in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz
The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.
27-year-old Popko ranks 244th in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while Arnaboldi stands 580th.
28.05.2024, 17:29 13241
Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships
The Kazakh weightlifting team concluded its participation in the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, securing four medals, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athletes claimed two gold medals, with Nurdos Sabyr (-89 kg weight category) and Ayanat Zhumagali (-76 kg weight category) being the respective winners.
Akzhol Kurmanbek (-67 kg weight class) was awarded the silver medal.
Saniya Ormanbayeva (- 81 kg) was placed third in the competition.
27.05.2024, 18:56 13076
Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has hit a new career high ranking of world No. 17 after claiming two spots up in the latest ATP Singles ranking.
Alexander Shevchenko has climbed up two spots to 59th.
Mikhail Kukushkin has been down to 136th spot of the ranking.
Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev have retained their 167th and 171th spots, respectively.
Timofey Skatov has claimed 43 spots up to rank 199th.
Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan’s top-seeded doubles player, remains world No. 40 singles player.
24.05.2024, 17:20 27776
Nicolas Vinokurov wins the fifth stage of Tour of Japan
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Nicolas Vinokurov is the winner of the fifth stage of the Tour of Japan, and Davide Toneatti takes second place, Team’s official website reports.
The fifth stage of the Tour of Japan had a distance of 120 kilometers and was held on a lap of 10,5 kilometers in the city of Iida.
Nicolas is competing in the Tour of Japan as part of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. The stage race started successfully for the team with the victory at the opening prologue and the lead in the GC. After several stages with top 10 results, today the team managed to successfully execute the final part of the race and took the first two places.
Today was a tough stage. I initially went to a breakaway which was later joined by Max (Walker) and we were like 15 riders. We rode all the laps of the race in the break and with 50 kilometers to go, we decided that the group was too big, and we needed to try to split it. Max and I us started attacking, and after each lap, fewer and fewer riders remained in the pack. By the final lap, there were four of us left. The peloton caught us on the final lap. With one kilometer to go, I thought the race was over for me, but seeing that the group had slowed down a bit, I decided to try to attack again. In the last uphill 300 meters, I gave it my all, pushed as hard as I could, and I’m very happy that I managed to win today. It’s a great day for the team," - said Nicolas Vinokurov.
24.05.2024, 14:16 27906
Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals
The first semifinalist of the qualifying stage of the zone Asia / Oceania Juniors Davis Cup has been determined today at the national tennis center Beeline Arena in Shymkent, KTF press-service reports.
In the quarterfinals the trainees of Sergey Kvak defeated one of the strongest teams in the world, six-time champions of Juniors Davis Cup - the national team of Australia, 2:0.
The first point was brought to the Kazakhstan team by Damir Zhalgasbay, who confidently defeated Cameron Burton, 6:3, 6:0.
Next on the court came Zangar Nurlanuly, who defeated the son of two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt - Cruz Hewitt, 6:1, 6:0.
Last year, our team in the 1/4 finals also beat the Australian team with similar scores.
Thus, in the fall, the national team of Kazakhstan for the second year in a row will perform at the final stage of the junior Davis Cup 16&U.
Tomorrow, on May 24, our boys in the semifinals will play either with Korea or against Hong Kong.
Sponsors of the junior teams of Kazakhstan - JSC «National Welfare Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ and Sport Qory Sports Support Fund.
General sponsor of the tournament - gold mining company of Kazakhstan «RG Gold»
Tournament partner - drinking water «Marai».
24.05.2024, 07:49 28991
Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal
World no.19 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the clay-court ATP 250 event in the French city of Lyon, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik outplayed Russian Pavel Kotov, ranked 57th in the world, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
Bublik is to take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France for a berth in the finals of the Lyon Open.
To note, the Kazakhstani is to play for the first time in the clay-court singles tournament in his career.
20.05.2024, 10:33 36306
Astana’s Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker bring two victories in one day
Winning in Europe and Asia: today the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker achieved two victories, one was claimed in Poland and another one in Japan, Team’s official website reports.
Ilkhan Dostiev won the final stage of Orlen Nations Grand Prix in Poland, where earlier this week he was close to victory by taking second place at the third stage. Today Ilkhan managed to conclude the race by bringing a victory for the national team of Kazakhstan.
Today was the final stage of the race, so I wanted to give my maximum and see how it goes. The goal was to try to attack on the last climb, which we managed to do. It was quite tough during the first stages, and honestly, I didn’t expect that we would be able to win today, but the guys did a great job, positioning me perfectly at the beginning of the climb. I am grateful to my teammates, they did amazing work today for this victory" - said Ilkhan Dostiev.
The other good news arrived from Tour of Japan, where Max Walker claimed a victory at the prologue.
The stage race Tour of Japan started with an opening prologue of 2.6 kilometers in Sakai. Max demonstrated a powerful performance by finishing in 3 minutes and 8 seconds with the advantage of 8 seconds in a short prologue.
It’s nice to start a race by winning the prologue and even having an advantage in the GC already. We have a strong team and this victory adds some additional confidence to us. I am glad with my shape right now and look forward to the upcoming stages", - said Max Walker.
