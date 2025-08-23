22.08.2025, 09:00 2991
Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea
Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov secured a bronze medal in the shot put event at the ongoing Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Ivan Ivanov threw the shot 18.58 meters, earning the third-place finish.
In the discus throw, Yevgeniy Labutov was ranked seventh, while Artur Gafner is set to represent the country in the javelin throw.
relevant news
22.08.2025, 14:38
Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at 16th Asian Shooting Championships
Kazakhstan’s shooting team is performing successfully at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, held from August 16 till 30 in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As of August 21, Team Kazakhstan has collected eight medals, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze.
Bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Islam Satpayev grabbed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final. He outperformed rivals from China and South Korea to take the Asian title.
On the same day, Artyom Sedelnikov, representing Almaty, won the gold medal in the junior skeet event, narrowly defeating competitors from India.
Earlier, Anastasia Molchanova won the bronze medal in the women’s skeet event, while the Kazakhstan women’s team, including Olga Khailova, Adel Sadakbayeva, and Anastasia Molchanova, took silver in the team competition.
Kazakh athletes also delivered strong performances in the air pistol events. In the junior PP-3 competition, the team of Kirill Fedkin, Ramazan Yntykbay, and Kirill Tsukanov claimed bronze. The junior women’s team-Saule Alimbek, Kristina Ustinova, and Assylym Zhakiya-also took bronze in the same discipline. In the girls’ team PP-3 event, Kira Vladimirova, Alissa Kradenova, and Sofya Zhukova secured another bronze.
Additionally, in the mixed PP-mix events, the junior pair Kirill Fedkin and Saule Alimbek earned another bronze. In the same discipline among boys, Daniil Smirnov and Alissa Kradenova won medals of the same rank.
Notably, the championship features over 800 athletes from 27 countries, competing for more than 700 medals.
The tournament is hosted by the Kazakhstan Shooting Sports Federation, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
21.08.2025, 15:48
Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh Anna Stratan won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025 underway in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
She defeated Tindra Dalmyr from Sweden in the women’s 57 kg finals 9:1.
The 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 are held from August 17 to 24.
20.08.2025, 19:25
Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent
Kazakhstan’s track and field team delivered a strong performance at the Silk Road to Tokyo WA Continental Tour Bronze held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakh team captured four gold medals in total. Adelina Zems triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Artur Gafner secured victory in the javelin throw. The women’s 4×400m relay team - Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, Adelina Zems, Viktoriya An, and Irina Konichsheva - also struck gold, as did the mixed 4×400m relay team of Almat Tulebaev, Adelina and Vitaliy Zems, and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya.
Alexandra Zalyubovskaya earned silver in the women’s 400m, Kristina Yermola in the 100m hurdles, Almat Tulebayev in the men’s 100m, and Irina Konichsheva in the heptathlon.
Viktoriya An claimed bronze in the women’s 200m, while Vitaliy Zems secured third place in the men’s 100m.
18.08.2025, 14:00
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev has pocketed silver medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete earned the medal in the Men’s Large Hill HS134 event.
Gold medal was won by Niklas Bachlinger from Austria, and bronze medal went to Vladimir Zografski.
15.08.2025, 16:00
Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China
The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships continue in Xiashi, China, where Team Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals to its tally, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Anastassiya Ananyeva and Alexandr Kulikov each claimed third place in the men’s and women’s single canoe events.
This latest success brings Kazakhstan’s medal count at the tournament to three.
14.08.2025, 14:38
Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships
The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships kicked off in Xiashi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
On the opening day, Team Kazakhstan secured a silver medal.
In the women’s K-1 event, Yekaterina Tarantseva clocked the race in 1:04.82, taking the 2nd place.
The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships is set to run till August 17.
12.08.2025, 13:00
Kazakhstan's Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati Round of 16
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player secured her spot in the Round of 16 with a 4:6, 6:3, 7:5 victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens (ranked 12th by the WTA). The match lasted two hours and twelve minutes.
Rybakina fired 11 aces, made nine double faults, and converted three of her eight break-point chances.
Next in Cincinnati, Rybakina will take on home favorite Madison Keys (WTA No. 6) for a spot in the quarterfinals.
11.08.2025, 12:30
Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships
Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team clinched another gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.
Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.
