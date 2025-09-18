17.09.2025, 14:45 2091
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers wrap up World Championships with 2 medals
olympic.kz
The freestyle wrestling events wrapped up at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers were upset to reach the finals. The closest contender was Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), who fell to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the semifinals. He later redeemed himself in the bronze-medal match, defeating Moldova’s Vasile Diacon to claim third place. Another bronze medal came from Assylzhan Yessengeldi (61 kg), who overcame Jaxen Forrest of the United States in his bronze-medal bout.
In total, Kazakhstan finished the World Championships with two bronze medals. Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) placed fifth.
15.09.2025, 11:48
Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.
Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.
In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.
12.09.2025, 09:30
Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s archery team secured 6th place at the Gwangju 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships held in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event. Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153-155. Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.
To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships - a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.
10.09.2025, 18:55
Asian Cadet Fencing Cup: Kazakhstan wins 3 bronze medals
olympic.kz
The Asian Cadet Fencing Cup kicked off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan hauled three bronze medals on the Day 1 of the tournament.
In the girls’ sabre event, Nailya Iskhakova climbed to the third step of the podium.
Meanwhile, Yevgeniy Tokanov and Mansur Yesteu both took third place in the boys’ foil competition.
05.09.2025, 15:18
Kazakh tennis player reaches US Open semis, sets historic record
olympic.kz
Zangar Nurlanuly became the first Kazakh tennis player to reach the semifinals of the junior US Open singles event, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Zangar Nurlanuly delivered a bright and confident victory in the tournament quarterfinals, defeating 13th seed, Timofei Derepasko of Russia with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
In the semifinals, Zangar will face the winner of the match between ITF Juniors world No. 1 Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, and Germany’s Max Schoenhaus.
29.08.2025, 17:58
Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto earned silver at the Diamond League stage in Zurich, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Jeruto clocked the 3000m steeplechase event in 9:10.87, securing second place.
The gold went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who finished in 8:57.24, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took the third place with a time of 9:12.03.
28.08.2025, 19:25
Rybakina scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025
olympic.kz
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
In the second round, Rybakina met 18-year-old Czech player Tereza Valentova (No. 92), a two-time junior Grand Slam champion who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros 2024. Elena sealed a straight-set victory, 6:3, 7:6, to move on to the third round.
27.08.2025, 19:20
Kazakh shooters set record at 16th Asian Championships
gov.kz
A new record was set in Shymkent at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in rifle and shotgun disciplines, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In the 10m Moving Target Mixed Men Junior event, team Kazakhstan 1 grabbed gold. The Kazakh trio, including Ramazan Khussainov, Shakhzod Irnazarov, and Valat Mussayev, scored 1,065 points setting a new Asian junior record.
Team Kazakhstan 2 won silver, while Uzbekistan claimed bronze. Notably, the day before, Khussainov, Irnazarov, and Mussayev also won gold in the rapid fire pistol discipline.
Team Kazakhstan 1, consisting of Assadbek Nazirkulyev, Andrey Khudyakov, and Daniil Yakovenko, bagged gold in the rapid fire pistol senior finals.
So far, more than 10 world and Asian records in both junior and senior categories have already been broken at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent.
22.08.2025, 14:38
Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at 16th Asian Shooting Championships
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s shooting team is performing successfully at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, held from August 16 till 30 in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As of August 21, Team Kazakhstan has collected eight medals, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze.
Bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Islam Satpayev grabbed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final. He outperformed rivals from China and South Korea to take the Asian title.
On the same day, Artyom Sedelnikov, representing Almaty, won the gold medal in the junior skeet event, narrowly defeating competitors from India.
Earlier, Anastasia Molchanova won the bronze medal in the women’s skeet event, while the Kazakhstan women’s team, including Olga Khailova, Adel Sadakbayeva, and Anastasia Molchanova, took silver in the team competition.
Kazakh athletes also delivered strong performances in the air pistol events. In the junior PP-3 competition, the team of Kirill Fedkin, Ramazan Yntykbay, and Kirill Tsukanov claimed bronze. The junior women’s team-Saule Alimbek, Kristina Ustinova, and Assylym Zhakiya-also took bronze in the same discipline. In the girls’ team PP-3 event, Kira Vladimirova, Alissa Kradenova, and Sofya Zhukova secured another bronze.
Additionally, in the mixed PP-mix events, the junior pair Kirill Fedkin and Saule Alimbek earned another bronze. In the same discipline among boys, Daniil Smirnov and Alissa Kradenova won medals of the same rank.
Notably, the championship features over 800 athletes from 27 countries, competing for more than 700 medals.
The tournament is hosted by the Kazakhstan Shooting Sports Federation, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
