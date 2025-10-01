30.09.2025, 15:48 4751
Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals. Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke. It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.09.2025, 11:25 13691
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 12:55 40311
Kazakh rider sets world record
Tell a friend
Young horseman Ernar Zhasuzak galloped while standing on two horses for two kilometers at a speed of 60 km/h, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For this stunt, Ernar was included in the Guinness World Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records. He added a new achievement to the history of the country’s equestrian sport.
I have been involved in equestrian sports for three years. To set this record, I trained for over three months. The journey wasn’t easy. The horses would tire, sometimes their legs would ache. There were moments when I fell, and at times I couldn’t even get back up. But I stayed focused on my goal and put in every effort to overcome these challenges," said the record-holder.
The rider set the new record successfully on his very first attempt.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 17:42 53346
Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal bout.
His next opponent will be China’s Wu Yibing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 09:30 78376
Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.
However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.
Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 14:45 84546
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers wrap up World Championships with 2 medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The freestyle wrestling events wrapped up at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers were upset to reach the finals. The closest contender was Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), who fell to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the semifinals. He later redeemed himself in the bronze-medal match, defeating Moldova’s Vasile Diacon to claim third place. Another bronze medal came from Assylzhan Yessengeldi (61 kg), who overcame Jaxen Forrest of the United States in his bronze-medal bout.
In total, Kazakhstan finished the World Championships with two bronze medals. Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) placed fifth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.09.2025, 11:48 96051
Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.
Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.
In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.09.2025, 09:30 110001
Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s archery team secured 6th place at the Gwangju 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships held in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event. Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153-155. Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.
To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships - a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 18:55 116656
Asian Cadet Fencing Cup: Kazakhstan wins 3 bronze medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Asian Cadet Fencing Cup kicked off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan hauled three bronze medals on the Day 1 of the tournament.
In the girls’ sabre event, Nailya Iskhakova climbed to the third step of the podium.
Meanwhile, Yevgeniy Tokanov and Mansur Yesteu both took third place in the boys’ foil competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.09.2025, 14:12Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip 30.09.2025, 17:4212771Kazakhstan, UAE discuss military cooperation, technological exchange 30.09.2025, 09:5511186Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk 30.09.2025, 19:3510601Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals 30.09.2025, 21:4510471Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 24.09.2025, 10:45115191Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 24.09.2025, 14:12114926President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland 24.09.2025, 21:35114616Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever 24.09.2025, 09:35108361Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 25.09.2025, 10:2097401Kazakhstan and Spain Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation 10.09.2025, 16:45252546Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 11.09.2025, 14:20248506Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 03.09.2025, 12:38246316Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 12.09.2025, 19:15236681Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 01.09.2025, 12:14234536Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day