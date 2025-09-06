05.09.2025, 15:18 1891
Kazakh tennis player reaches US Open semis, sets historic record
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zangar Nurlanuly became the first Kazakh tennis player to reach the semifinals of the junior US Open singles event, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Zangar Nurlanuly delivered a bright and confident victory in the tournament quarterfinals, defeating 13th seed, Timofei Derepasko of Russia with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
In the semifinals, Zangar will face the winner of the match between ITF Juniors world No. 1 Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, and Germany’s Max Schoenhaus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.08.2025, 17:58 18676
Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto earned silver at the Diamond League stage in Zurich, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Jeruto clocked the 3000m steeplechase event in 9:10.87, securing second place.
The gold went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who finished in 8:57.24, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took the third place with a time of 9:12.03.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.08.2025, 19:25 21761
Rybakina scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan scored her second victory at the U.S. Open 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
In the second round, Rybakina met 18-year-old Czech player Tereza Valentova (No. 92), a two-time junior Grand Slam champion who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros 2024. Elena sealed a straight-set victory, 6:3, 7:6, to move on to the third round.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.08.2025, 19:20 28491
Kazakh shooters set record at 16th Asian Championships
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A new record was set in Shymkent at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in rifle and shotgun disciplines, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In the 10m Moving Target Mixed Men Junior event, team Kazakhstan 1 grabbed gold. The Kazakh trio, including Ramazan Khussainov, Shakhzod Irnazarov, and Valat Mussayev, scored 1,065 points setting a new Asian junior record.
Team Kazakhstan 2 won silver, while Uzbekistan claimed bronze. Notably, the day before, Khussainov, Irnazarov, and Mussayev also won gold in the rapid fire pistol discipline.
Team Kazakhstan 1, consisting of Assadbek Nazirkulyev, Andrey Khudyakov, and Daniil Yakovenko, bagged gold in the rapid fire pistol senior finals.
So far, more than 10 world and Asian records in both junior and senior categories have already been broken at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.08.2025, 14:38 43766
Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at 16th Asian Shooting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s shooting team is performing successfully at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, held from August 16 till 30 in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As of August 21, Team Kazakhstan has collected eight medals, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze.
Bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Islam Satpayev grabbed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final. He outperformed rivals from China and South Korea to take the Asian title.
On the same day, Artyom Sedelnikov, representing Almaty, won the gold medal in the junior skeet event, narrowly defeating competitors from India.
Earlier, Anastasia Molchanova won the bronze medal in the women’s skeet event, while the Kazakhstan women’s team, including Olga Khailova, Adel Sadakbayeva, and Anastasia Molchanova, took silver in the team competition.
Kazakh athletes also delivered strong performances in the air pistol events. In the junior PP-3 competition, the team of Kirill Fedkin, Ramazan Yntykbay, and Kirill Tsukanov claimed bronze. The junior women’s team-Saule Alimbek, Kristina Ustinova, and Assylym Zhakiya-also took bronze in the same discipline. In the girls’ team PP-3 event, Kira Vladimirova, Alissa Kradenova, and Sofya Zhukova secured another bronze.
Additionally, in the mixed PP-mix events, the junior pair Kirill Fedkin and Saule Alimbek earned another bronze. In the same discipline among boys, Daniil Smirnov and Alissa Kradenova won medals of the same rank.
Notably, the championship features over 800 athletes from 27 countries, competing for more than 700 medals.
The tournament is hosted by the Kazakhstan Shooting Sports Federation, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.08.2025, 09:00 44081
Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov secured a bronze medal in the shot put event at the ongoing Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Ivan Ivanov threw the shot 18.58 meters, earning the third-place finish.
In the discus throw, Yevgeniy Labutov was ranked seventh, while Artur Gafner is set to represent the country in the javelin throw.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2025, 15:48 49916
Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Anna Stratan won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025 underway in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
She defeated Tindra Dalmyr from Sweden in the women’s 57 kg finals 9:1.
The 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 are held from August 17 to 24.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2025, 19:25 54056
Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s track and field team delivered a strong performance at the Silk Road to Tokyo WA Continental Tour Bronze held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakh team captured four gold medals in total. Adelina Zems triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Artur Gafner secured victory in the javelin throw. The women’s 4×400m relay team - Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, Adelina Zems, Viktoriya An, and Irina Konichsheva - also struck gold, as did the mixed 4×400m relay team of Almat Tulebaev, Adelina and Vitaliy Zems, and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya.
Alexandra Zalyubovskaya earned silver in the women’s 400m, Kristina Yermola in the 100m hurdles, Almat Tulebayev in the men’s 100m, and Irina Konichsheva in the heptathlon.
Viktoriya An claimed bronze in the women’s 200m, while Vitaliy Zems secured third place in the men’s 100m.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.08.2025, 14:00 63346
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev has pocketed silver medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete earned the medal in the Men’s Large Hill HS134 event.
Gold medal was won by Niklas Bachlinger from Austria, and bronze medal went to Vladimir Zografski.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.09.2025, 19:54US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan 05.09.2025, 14:446611President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector 05.09.2025, 09:116456Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation 05.09.2025, 11:546316Over $1bn in investments to improve Kazakhstan's utility infrastructure 05.09.2025, 20:496246300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year 31.08.2025, 19:1146126Carrying forward Shanghai Spirit for peace and shared prosperity 31.08.2025, 19:0143716Key things to know about SCO Tianjin Summit 01.09.2025, 11:1441261Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President 01.09.2025, 12:4541041Tokayev says Kazakhstan supports creation of SCO security centers 01.09.2025, 17:484079620 key documents signed following 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin 13.08.2025, 20:45133476Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights 08.08.2025, 09:55129066A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns 19.08.2025, 11:00123841Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth 13.08.2025, 12:00108511Starlink internet officially launches in Kazakhstan 12.08.2025, 19:08105706300,000 Kazakhstanis to access natural gas this year