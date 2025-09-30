29.09.2025, 11:25 6961
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.09.2025, 12:55 33581
Kazakh rider sets world record
Tell a friend
Young horseman Ernar Zhasuzak galloped while standing on two horses for two kilometers at a speed of 60 km/h, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For this stunt, Ernar was included in the Guinness World Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records. He added a new achievement to the history of the country’s equestrian sport.
I have been involved in equestrian sports for three years. To set this record, I trained for over three months. The journey wasn’t easy. The horses would tire, sometimes their legs would ache. There were moments when I fell, and at times I couldn’t even get back up. But I stayed focused on my goal and put in every effort to overcome these challenges," said the record-holder.
The rider set the new record successfully on his very first attempt.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 17:42 46616
Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal bout.
His next opponent will be China’s Wu Yibing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 09:30 71646
Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.
However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.
Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 14:45 77816
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers wrap up World Championships with 2 medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The freestyle wrestling events wrapped up at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers were upset to reach the finals. The closest contender was Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), who fell to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the semifinals. He later redeemed himself in the bronze-medal match, defeating Moldova’s Vasile Diacon to claim third place. Another bronze medal came from Assylzhan Yessengeldi (61 kg), who overcame Jaxen Forrest of the United States in his bronze-medal bout.
In total, Kazakhstan finished the World Championships with two bronze medals. Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) placed fifth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.09.2025, 11:48 89321
Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.
Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.
In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.09.2025, 09:30 103271
Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s archery team secured 6th place at the Gwangju 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships held in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event. Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153-155. Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.
To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships - a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 18:55 112266
Asian Cadet Fencing Cup: Kazakhstan wins 3 bronze medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Asian Cadet Fencing Cup kicked off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan hauled three bronze medals on the Day 1 of the tournament.
In the girls’ sabre event, Nailya Iskhakova climbed to the third step of the podium.
Meanwhile, Yevgeniy Tokanov and Mansur Yesteu both took third place in the boys’ foil competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2025, 15:18 125121
Kazakh tennis player reaches US Open semis, sets historic record
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zangar Nurlanuly became the first Kazakh tennis player to reach the semifinals of the junior US Open singles event, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Zangar Nurlanuly delivered a bright and confident victory in the tournament quarterfinals, defeating 13th seed, Timofei Derepasko of Russia with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
In the semifinals, Zangar will face the winner of the match between ITF Juniors world No. 1 Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, and Germany’s Max Schoenhaus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.09.2025, 21:35The President held talks with the President of the European Council 23.09.2025, 18:14100676Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Montenegro 23.09.2025, 08:1197656Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 24.09.2025, 09:3594776Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 24.09.2025, 10:4594521Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 03.09.2025, 12:38245921Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 10.09.2025, 16:45243071Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 01.09.2025, 12:14234221Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 11.09.2025, 14:20232266Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 12.09.2025, 19:15220441Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets