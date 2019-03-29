Kazakhstan takes 1-0 lead over India in Fed Cup

Kazakhstan continues its successful campaign in the 2018 Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I this week, from Sports.kz.





At the start of the second tie of Pool A, world №55 Kazakh Zarina Diyas outplayed Karman Kaur Thandi from India 6-3, 6-2. Diyas' straight sets win gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead in the second tie. It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan stunned Hong Kong 3-0 in the first tie of Pool A on Wednesday.









