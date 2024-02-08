06.02.2024, 12:20 4581
Kazakhstani speed skaters claim historic bronze in Quebec
Images | akimat of Karaganda region
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s speed skating team grabbed historic bronze in the Team Sprint Women Division A event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Quebec, Canada, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the most experienced speed skaters in Kazakhstan Yekaterina Aydova, two-time junior world champion Alina Dauranova and medalist of the junior world championship Inessa Shumekova captured the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan in Team Sprint.
The Kazakh squad clocked the distance in 1:29.16 collecting bronze. Gold went to the team of the Netherlands. Poland was 0.70 behind the Dutch speed skaters in second, settling for silver.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.02.2024, 16:39 1611
Max Walker joins Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
The British rider Max Walker (22) is going to join the Astana Project in 2024, completing the roster of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. It is planned that alongside the Development team calendar Max Walker will be racing in several races together with the UCI WorldTeam, Team’s official website reports.
I’m thrilled to be joining the Astana Project for the 2024 season. It’s an honour to join such a prestigious and well-established group. The Development team has a really solid racing program and the support I need to help me reach my full potential. At the same time, I can’t wait to get a chance to race with the WorldTour team, gain experience and learn from some of the most talented riders in the world. I’ll be giving it my absolute all to help the team achieve some wins. An incredible bonus and privilege for me about joining the Astana Project is to be given the chance to train and race alongside a fellow Manxman and someone I have admired all of my cycling career, Mark Cavendish. I’ve grown up riding bikes and aspired to be part of such a world class set up since I first started cycling on the Isle of Man. When I started out aged 8 the very first cycling outfit bought for me by parents was the Astana team kit! It’s just amazing to think that I’m now part of the Astana family. I spent several wonderful years in Trinity Racing team and was set to continue with Saint Piran in 2024, so I’d like to thank this team for letting me use this opportunity and make a step ahead in my career with Astana Project", - said Max Walker.
Max impressed us a lot during our January training camp and now I am pleased to see him as a rider of the Development team. Here we can test him in the races, to discover his full potential. Also, it would be nice to see him on a higher level so why not to try the rider in some bigger races together with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I am really looking forward to follow Max Walker throughout the season in the Development but also the WorldTour team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2024, 14:26 6076
IT - Italian Trattoria joins Astana Qazaqstan Team as new sponsor
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
Astana Qazaqstan Team finds new sponsor in the Italian restaurant brand IT - Italian Trattoria, who will support the Kazakh cycling project throughout the 2024 season, Team’s official website reports.
We are happy to welcome IT - Italian Trattoria as Astana’s new sponsor, as the new member of our family! The solid restaurant brand is going to make an important step into cycling, and for us it is a very nice moment as we think we could make a really beautiful partnership. IT - Italian Trattoria management visited our team during winter training camp, and we have spent a great time together, showing all we love cycling for. It is always a good thing when a team finds a new sponsor or partner, and I believe that in IT - Italian Trattoria we found not only a sponsor but also a friend", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
About IT - Italian Trattoria
IT - Italian Trattoria is an Italian restaurant brand that draws its inspirations
and recipes from the Calabrian origins of its founders, Gio and Renato Iera, to offer true and authentic southern Italian cuisine.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2024, 10:52 16056
Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its participation in Gangwon 2024, the fourth edition of the Winter Olympic Games, with three medals, including one gold, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
On the last day of the Winter Youth Olympics Kazakhstani skiers competed in the Cross-Country Skiing 4×5km relay. Milana Mamedova, Berik Boranbayev, Violetta Mitropolskaya and Aubakir Totanov clocked the distance in 58:57.4 and were 16th to cross the finish line.
Ilya Mizernykh claimed first-ever historic gold for Kazakhstan in ski jumping event. Polina Omelchuk added bronze to Kazakhstan’s medal tally in short track speed skating. The Kazakh hockey squad also grabbed bronze in the Men’s 3 on 3 hockey tournament.
These Winter Youth Games were the largest with 1,802 athletes from 78 countries participating. The closing ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics is set to take place in Gangwon today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2024, 09:57 15896
AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
The African champion Henok Mulubrhan brought the first podium place in 2024 to Astana Qazaqstan Team, finishing second in Stage Two of the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, Team’s official website reports.
The stage ended on the top of a 3-km-long uncategorized climb at the point of 1000 meters above the sea level. Nicolas Vinokurov and Alessandro Romele brought Mulubrhan to a good position with some 2 km to go, while later in the sprint from a reduced peloton Henok launched a powerful sprint to finish second.
Actually, I am happy with my performance today. Well, I’d like to take a win, however a podium place today after such a tough stage is a nice thing too. Indeed, it was a hard day on the road because of the wind and tension in the peloton all the way from start to finish, also the final accent was pretty fast and tough. But I want to thank all my team for a great support during the whole day. The guys did an amazing job right from the start. In every moment of the stage, I was well protected in the peloton, my teammates fully controlled the situation, helping me to save some energy and also to keep my position in the front. It was a good day for us and now I am looking forward to the next days here at the AlUla Tour", - said Henok Mulubrhan.
After two days Henok Mulubrhan moved up to the third place in the General Classification of the race.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2024, 17:56 22216
Kazakhstan establishes Arqan tartys Federation
Images | Ak zhaiyk
Tell a friend
The International Arqan Tartys Federation has been officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Arqan Tartys or Tug of war was included in the main program of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan. Renowned entrepreneur Yerkebulan Ilyassov has been named the president of the Republican Arqan Tartys Federation.
Honored coach of Kazakhstan, athlete Nurlan Zhabayev has been elected as the Federation’s vice-president for development, and director of the Center of National and Equestrian Sports Bakdaulet Sabitov as the president for sports development.
The newly established Federation is to form an Arqan Tartys team for the country at the 5th World Nomad Games to take place in Astana. Qualifying events are to be held in five regions of the country, said the press service of the Federation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2024, 16:08 22086
Kazakhstan makes changes to its roster ahead of Davis Cup clash vs. Argentina
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan had to make changes to its roster ahead of the Davis Cup clash with Argentina slated to be held on February 3-4 at the Jockey Club de Rosario, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Alexander Bublik had to drop out of the Kazakhstan vs. Argentina showdown in Rosario because of the upcoming ATP 250 event in Montpellier where he stands a good chance of booking the 2024 Olympics berth.
Another Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev will also skip the Davis Cup clash after suffering a recent injury in Australia.
That means that Kazakhstan’s roster will consist of Denis Yevseyev (world number 184), Timofey Skatov (world number 227), Dmitry Popko (world number 358) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (ranked 46th in the ATP Doubles Rankings).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2024, 15:36 28096
Eva Korysheva is the finalist of the prestigious tournament in Australia
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
The Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy junior tournament, timed to coincide with the Australian Open, has come to an end on the Melbourne Park courts. Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva lost to Australia's Emily Chen 6:2, 4:6, 4:6 in the final, KTF press-service reports.
Yesterday's matches were postponed to today because of rain, so today the Kazakh had to finish the semifinal first, and then play immediately in the final.
Eva is a trainee of Aktobe tennis school, training under the guidance of Pavel Tsoi. Last year Korysheva finished 18th in the Tennis Europe rankings with a win / loss record of 24 / 5 (83%) in singles. The Kazakh also received the Tennis Europe's "Foreign Player of the Year" (for non-EU players) award.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.01.2024, 10:16 34336
Amir Omarkhanov is the first Kazakh to reach the Australian Open Junior quarterfinals
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
Amir Omarkhanov, a trainee of the Karaganda tennis school and the world’s No. 27 among juniors, has made it to the Australian Open Junior quarterfinals, KTF press-service reports.
In the third round, the Kazakh beat the world’s No. 26 among juniors, South Korean Jangjun Kim. The first set ended 6:3 in favor of Amir, in the second set Kim took over - 7:5. In the last third set, Omarkhanov won with the crushing defeat, 6:0, in 19 minutes.
To advance to the semifinals, Amir will compete against Mees Rottgering from the Netherlands (ITF Juniors’ 25th).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
08.02.2024, 08:3526 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan 08.02.2024, 09:29741Desperate search for 4 people trapped in mud avalanche in Almaty underway 08.02.2024, 10:38616Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC 08.02.2024, 11:32571Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty 08.02.2024, 12:39376Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties 01.02.2024, 15:1337276Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 13:3336401Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:5934591President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 02.02.2024, 15:11Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty32461Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty 02.02.2024, 12:3031736Government of Kazakhstan and OECD deepen cooperation in trade and transport connectivity 12.01.2024, 11:4590786Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 09.01.2024, 12:3586026Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found 19.01.2024, 18:3180191Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 09.01.2024, 11:30787714 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq 16.01.2024, 13:0775906Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030