Max Walker joins Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

I’m thrilled to be joining the Astana Project for the 2024 season. It’s an honour to join such a prestigious and well-established group. The Development team has a really solid racing program and the support I need to help me reach my full potential. At the same time, I can’t wait to get a chance to race with the WorldTour team, gain experience and learn from some of the most talented riders in the world. I’ll be giving it my absolute all to help the team achieve some wins. An incredible bonus and privilege for me about joining the Astana Project is to be given the chance to train and race alongside a fellow Manxman and someone I have admired all of my cycling career, Mark Cavendish. I’ve grown up riding bikes and aspired to be part of such a world class set up since I first started cycling on the Isle of Man. When I started out aged 8 the very first cycling outfit bought for me by parents was the Astana team kit! It’s just amazing to think that I’m now part of the Astana family. I spent several wonderful years in Trinity Racing team and was set to continue with Saint Piran in 2024, so I’d like to thank this team for letting me use this opportunity and make a step ahead in my career with Astana Project", - said Max Walker.
Max impressed us a lot during our January training camp and now I am pleased to see him as a rider of the Development team. Here we can test him in the races, to discover his full potential. Also, it would be nice to see him on a higher level so why not to try the rider in some bigger races together with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I am really looking forward to follow Max Walker throughout the season in the Development but also the WorldTour team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
