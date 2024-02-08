Max Walker joins Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

Tell a friend

Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its participation in Gangwon 2024, the fourth edition of the Winter Olympic Games, with three medals, including one gold, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





On the last day of the Winter Youth Olympics Kazakhstani skiers competed in the Cross-Country Skiing 4×5km relay. Milana Mamedova, Berik Boranbayev, Violetta Mitropolskaya and Aubakir Totanov clocked the distance in 58:57.4 and were 16th to cross the finish line.





Ilya Mizernykh claimed first-ever historic gold for Kazakhstan in ski jumping event. Polina Omelchuk added bronze to Kazakhstan’s medal tally in short track speed skating. The Kazakh hockey squad also grabbed bronze in the Men’s 3 on 3 hockey tournament.





These Winter Youth Games were the largest with 1,802 athletes from 78 countries participating. The closing ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics is set to take place in Gangwon today.