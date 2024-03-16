13.03.2024, 18:39 1471
New captain in the Kazakhstan’s national tennis team of women
By decision of the leadership of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation the current captain in the women's national team, Yaroslava Shvedova, has been replaced by Yuriy Shchukin, KTF press-service reports.
Shvedova combined her career as a player and captain of the national team from February 2020 to April 2021. After that and until now, Yaroslava served only as the captain. In the last year Yuriy Shchukin, who has been the captain of the men's national team of Kazakhstan since March 2020, also worked as an assistant coach in the women's national team.
Dias Doskarayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation commented on this personnel decision: "We are not changing anything drastically in the women's national team, but making only minor adjustments. Previously, Yuriy was the coach of the women's national team, and Yaroslava was the captain. Now it’s becoming vice versa: Shchukin will lead the team, and Shvedova will help him. In other words, there has been a personnel rotation, which, I hope, will allow the national team to perform successfully this season!".
relevant news
12.03.2024, 09:07
Kazakh Nurbek Oralbay earns 7th Olympic quota spot
Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay earned the country’s seventh Olympic quota spot at the 2024 Boxing 1st World Qualification Tournament held in Italy's Busto Arsizio, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Oralbay eliminated Kelyn Cassidy of Ireland in the men’s 80 kg quarterfinals bout.
As earlier reported, Saken Bibossynov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, and Aibek Oralbay also secured places in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
06.03.2024, 19:58
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of ATP Challenger tournament in Switzerland
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advanced at the ATP Challenger tournament in the Swiss city of Lugano, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani beat Hsu Yu Hsiou of Taiwan in the two-set match 6-2, 6-2 in Round of 32 of the BSI Challenger Lugano singles tournament. The match between the two lasted for one hour and eight minutes.
During the match, Kukushkin fired one ace, made one double fault as well as won seven points and six games in a row.
04.03.2024, 16:29
Team Kazakhstan takes gold in artistic swimming at Asian Championships
Kazakhstan’s artistic swimming team claimed a gold medal in 13-14 age group at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships in New Clark city in the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The team consisting of Milana Ashakhanova, Karina Dotsenko, Saniya Gabidullina, Anzhelika Goryushina, Sofiya Ischenko, Dayana Zhamanchalova, Albina Omirserikova, Varvara Snegiryova, Ayaulym Zhakpayeva, and Perizat Bagayeva, showed the best result having gained 204.6708 points.
Team Uzbekistan took a silver medal with 183.5552 points, and Thailand is third with 124.9374 points.
04.03.2024, 11:27
Mikhail Kukushkin has won his second Challenger in a row
Mikhail Kukushkin (165 ATP) has won the ATP Challenger Tour in Tenerife, Spain, KTF press-service reports.
In the final, the Kazakh has competed against Matteo Gigante of Italy (156 ATP).
Mikhail won the first set, 6:2. In the second set, Kukushkin led 2:0, but his opponent dropped out due to injury. The Kazakh won his 12th victory and his second Challenger in a row. A week ago, Mikhail won the tournament in Bahrain.
Thanks to his success in Spain, the Kazakh has moved up to 140th position in the updated ATP rankings.
04.03.2024, 10:23
Alexander Bublik has lost in the final of the ATP-500 tournament
World's No. 23 Alexander Bublik has stopped one step away from the title at the ATP-500 Tour in Dubai (UAE), KTF press-service reports.
The leader of the men's national team has lost in two sets in the final match to the world's No.18 Ugo Humbert (France), 4:6, 3:6.
The tennis players have spent 1 hour and 26 minutes on court. During the match, the Kazakh has served 9 aces and 2 break points out of 6.
Despite the defeat, Bublik will gain a record 19th position in the updated ATP ranking. Never before the representative of our country has not been in the top 20 of the world ranking.
01.03.2024, 11:35
Kazakhstan sweeps 20 gold medals at 11th Asian Age-Group Aquatics Championships
Kazakhstan team won a record 36 medals at the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships in New Clark City in Tarlac, the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency cites the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
On the final day the Kazakh swimmers took 6 gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.
Adilbek Mussin secured gold in the men’s 50 m butterfly, Kseniya Ignatova took gold and Diana Taszhanova took silver in the women’s 200 m backstroke, while Sofiya Spodarenko clinched the gold medal in the women’s 50 m butterfly in Group A.
In Group B Yegor Popov and Maxim Skazobtsov won gold in the men’s 50 m butterfly, Arsen Kozhakhmetov took men’s 200m brass bronze, while Daniil Cherepanov grabbed bronze in the men’s 100 m freestyle.
Kazakhstani swimmers swept 20 gold, 11 silver, and 5 bronze medals at large to rank second in the overall medal standings. Japan finished at the top of the table with 36 gold, 20 silver, and 15 bronze medals.
Besides, Kazakhstani athletes set 14 Asian Championships records and 3 records of Kazakhstan.
Highboard diving competitions will be completed on March 1. The Kazakh team bagged one gold, 3 silver, and one bronze medals so far.
29.02.2024, 14:09
New era for tennis in Kazakhstan as juniors reach international level
Elena Rybakina’s victory at Wimbledon in 2022 was a milestone for tennis in Kazakhstan. Her success caused a mixed reaction, however, raising questions among many observers, KTF press-service reports.
Where were all the tennis players who had been developed in Kazakhstan? Would any of the juniors trained at tennis centres across the country be able to play for national teams, and did Kazakhstan even have a pool of homegrown talent?
To answer these questions, you just need to look at the world rankings. Ten Kazakhstanis finished the 2023 season in the top 100. While some of the players that compete for Kazakhstan in the professional rankings were born elsewhere, all the players in the junior rankings were born and trained in Kazakhstan. Amir Omarkhanov, who in 2024 became the first Kazakh player to ever reach the Australian Open Junior Championship quarterfinals, is ranked 16th in the ITF junior rankings, and Asylzhan Arystanbekova, who made it to the quarterfinals at the junior doubles tournament this year is ranked 53th.
In 2022, Kazakhstan’s 14U team competed for the first time at a world team championship, where they reached the semi-finals. At the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Finals in Córdoba, Spain, the Kazakhstani team finished in 9th place among the best 16 teams in the world. This was the first-ever world championship competition for Kazakhstan’s 16U girls team. Meanwhile, the 16U boys team also finished in the top 10 at their debut world championship. Even back in 2021, juniors from Kazakhstan won a record 37 ITF Juniors tournaments in singles and doubles and reached the finals in 44 others. In Tennis Europe 14 & Under tournaments, players from Kazakhstan won 19 tournaments and reached the finals in 15 more.
These achievements would not have been possible, of course, without proper training and, most importantly, accessible infrastructure. Players who are now 14-16 years old began playing tennis about 10 years ago. Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF), played a key role in making tennis accessible to children when he became head of the Federation in 2007. Not long after taking over leadership of the KTF, Utemuratov spearheaded an ambitious effort to build state-of-the-art tennis facilities across the country. Home to only 7 tennis centres and 60 courts in 2007, Kazakhstan now boasts 48 modern facilities with 364 courts, most of which are indoors.
According to the KTF, the average hourly cost for court rental has decreased from $50 in 2007 to $10 at present. The number of children playing tennis has grown from 900 in 2007 to 30,000 in 2023, and 3,500 of the most talented young players are given an opportunity to train free of charge and have access to the equipment they need as well as tournament support.
In addition to building the required infrastructure, the KTF has also been active at every level, starting with grassroots tennis for 5-7-year-olds.
A great deal of attention is paid to the 10 & Under Tennis project, where children learn the foundations for further growth. KTF experts attend the main tournaments for players 10 and under in order to scout the most promising players in this age group. The Federation also has a targeted programme that provides financial support for more than 100 young players aged 11-14 years old from all over Kazakhstan.
In addition, an important part of the junior development system is the Team Kazakhstan Academy, which was created in 2008 for promising juniors 14 and up. More than 300 of the country’s most talented children, juniors and young tennis players have already passed through the Academy.
The results we have seen from our junior players suggest that investments in the development of tennis infrastructure and targeted programmes for children have helped make tennis in Kazakhstan more accessible and taken it to a qualitatively new level, while also laying a solid foundation for training talented young players. They are the ones who will represent Kazakhstan at professional tournaments in the future, and the country won’t have to bring players from elsewhere.
27.02.2024, 11:17
Team Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships in the Philippines
Team Kazakhstan is competing in the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships that kicked off on Monday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Tarlac, the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The event will serve as qualifier to this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The championships is held in the following age groups: Group A - 18 and older, Group B - 15-17 years, Group C - 14 and younger.
Kazakh swimmers grabbed 11 medals on the first day of the championships.
Swimming, Group A:
- Adelaida Pchelintseva, women’s 100m breaststroke - gold
- Xeniya Ignatova, women’s 50m backstroke - gold
- Diana Taszhanova, women’s 200m freestyle - silver, 800m freestyle - bronze
- Women’s team (Adelaida Pchelintseva, Diana Taszhanova, Xeniya Ignatova, Sofya Spodarenko), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver
Swimming, Group B:
- Yegor Popov, boy’s 50m backstroke - silver
- Arssen Kozhakhmetov, boy’s 100m breaststroke - silver
- Sofya Abubakirova, girl’s 200m individual medley - silver, girl’s 50m backstroke - bronze
- Boy’s team (Yegor Popov, Yegor Vassilenko, Alexey Kruchenko, Danil Cherepanov), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver
Diving, Group A:
- Diana Zhumagulova/Anabella Kochkina, girl's 3M synchronized springboard - silver
The swimming competitions will end February 29, and diving competitions will finish on March 1. The artistic swimming events will take place from March 2 to 6, and water polo tournament is slated for March 9.
