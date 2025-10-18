Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
Rybakina propels to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the round of 16, Rybakina faced Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
The match stretched to three sets: Rybakina took the first, Yastremska leveled by winning the second, but the Kazakh star sealed the victory in the decisive set, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
