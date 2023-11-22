Slovenia beats Kazakhstan 2:1  

Images | Sports.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan lost to Slovenia 2:1 in the 10th round match of the Euro-2024 Group H Qualifying held at the Stožice stadium in Ljubljana, Kazinform News Agency reports.





41 minutes into the match, Benjamin Šeško scored the first goal for Slovenia after converting a penalty.





Ramazan Orazov scored Kazakhstan’s first goal in this decisive match in the 48th minute with a low cross from Maksim Samorodov.









Slovenia’s Benjamin Verbič scored a stunning goal in the 86th minute, which means that Slovenia secured their place in Euro-2024.





Kazakhstan will have to earn their place through playoffs.





After ten matches played, Slovenia stands 2nd with 22 points, while Kazakhstan ranks 3rd with 18 points.