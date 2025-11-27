25.11.2025, 21:00 4296

The President receives World Boxing President Gennady Golovkin

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as President of the World Boxing Federation, calling the decision a recognition of the athlete’s global contribution to boxing, his professionalism, and impeccable reputation, akorda.kz reports.

You have truly made a huge contribution to the development of world sport, representing the Kazakh school of boxing, and, promoting Kazakhstan as a boxing powerhouse. Your path is marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of fortitude, resilience, and discipline that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond our country’s borders. Without a doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing," the President said


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Golovkin’s work as head of the National Olympic Committee, expressing gratitude for the extensive progress achieved in a short period while working with national sports federations.

As the President emphasized, now Golovkin faces significant responsibilities as leader of World Boxing.

The work is just beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan is leading a global sports organization. I am confident that your professional vision will take the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing," he said.


Tokayev awarded Golovkin the Order of Barys, first degree, for outstanding service to national sport.

Gennady Golovkin thanked the Preident for his trust and support, affirming that he will continue working to advance boxing and strengthen its global standing.
 

