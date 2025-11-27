The President receives World Boxing President Gennady Golovkin

You have truly made a huge contribution to the development of world sport, representing the Kazakh school of boxing, and, promoting Kazakhstan as a boxing powerhouse. Your path is marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of fortitude, resilience, and discipline that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond our country’s borders. Without a doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing," the President said
The work is just beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan is leading a global sports organization. I am confident that your professional vision will take the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing," he said.
