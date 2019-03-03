Zarina Diyas won 1st match of WTA tournament in France

Kazakhstan tennis player Zarina Diyas won in the first match of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), the NOC of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





In the 1/16 final of the competition, Kazakhstan's tennis player was stronger than Katarzyna Piter from Poland and completed the meeting with a score of 6: 2, 6: 4.





In the next round, the first racket of Kazakhstan will meet with the winner of the pair Fiona Ferro and Timea Babos.









