16 dead in blaze at Bangladeshi chemical warehouse, garment factory
At least 16 people were killed after a devastating fire tore through a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Xinhua reports.
The two buildings are located side by side in front of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, according to local media reports.
12 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka," Talha Bin Jashim, officer-in-charge of the media cell of the Fire Service headquarters in Dhaka.
At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot to douse the fire at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the official, the blaze in the seven-story garment factory started on the third floor and has been largely extinguished.
However, he said firefighters were still working to fully contain the fire at the chemical warehouse, which stored hazardous materials, including bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide.
The death toll in the blaze is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, as the security officials have yet to comment on the incident.
13.10.2025, 21:40 13891
Madagascar president leaves country after protests
Andry Rajoelina has left Madagascar after losing support in the armed forces and following weeks of youth-led protests. He reportedly left Sunday on a French military plane, dw.com reports.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina reportedly left the country on Sunday amid growing public discontent with his leadership.
Rajoelina's departure was confirmed on Monday and comes after he lost the backing of a key faction of the military, members of whom he accused of instigating a coup aganst him.
News of the president's departure was confirmed by opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who cited conversations with presidency staff in comments made to Reuters.
The president left the country, we called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," said Randrianasoloniaiko, adding that Rajoelina's current whereabouts were unknown.
Rajoelina's exit follows massive youth-led protests against Rajoelina in recent weeks calling on him to resign.
13.10.2025, 17:48 14201
Earthquake kills 1, displaces over 43,400 in NE Ethiopia
An earthquake has displaced tens of thousands of people in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region, with one confirmed death, Xinhua reports.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported Sunday that the earthquake, which struck the region Saturday night, killed a 12-year-old boy, while six others also sustained injuries.
According to authorities, more than 43,400 people had their homes destroyed and were left without shelter. Coordinated efforts are currently underway to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Ethiopia at 16:18:27 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 13.77 degrees north latitude and 39.91 degrees east longitude.
In January, recurring earthquakes across the eastern parts of Ethiopia sparked concern among the public. Experts and authorities called for calm and vigilance, especially in areas known for seismic activity, as the region is located within the tectonically active East African Rift system.
10.10.2025, 22:45 30651
An asteroid flew over Antarctica at a record low altitude
A small asteroid called 2025 TF made an extremely close flyby of Antarctica on October 1, flying just 428 km from the Earth's surface - at about the same altitude as the International Space Station, iz.ru reports citing the journal Science Daily.
It is specified that the size of the asteroid is estimated at 1-3 m, which makes it unsafe only in case of atmospheric entry, when the object can create a bright fireball and leave small meteorites on the surface.
The asteroid was discovered only a few hours after the flyby using the Catalina Sky Survey. Later, astronomers from the ESA Planetary Defense Office clarified the trajectory with high accuracy by observing the object through the Las Cumbres Observatory telescope in Australia.
03.10.2025, 15:12 71396
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, together with ensuing floods and landslides, has left 49 people dead, 16 missing and 153 others injured, with preliminary economic losses estimated at nearly 12.8 trillion Vietnamese dong, Xinhua reports, citing the local daily newspaper Nhan Dan.
The typhoon destroyed 200 houses, damaged or unroofed more than 169,000 others, and submerged 64,800 homes, while inundating over 80,600 hectares of rice and other crops, and sweeping away more than 21,000 livestock and nearly 500,000 poultry.
The typhoon also damaged multiple types of public infrastructure, while over 7,500 roads were blocked by flooding and landslides, the report said.
Authorities are continuing efforts to assess the losses, restore essential services and assist affected residents, according to the report.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee had received 672 billion Vietnamese dong in donations by Thursday afternoon to support people affected by Typhoon Bualoi, local media VNExpress reported.
02.10.2025, 22:30 78796
2 killed in Manchester synagogue stabbing, suspect shot
Police confirmed that two people were killed in a major stabbing incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, Manchester, Xinhua reports.
Greater Manchester Police said a third man, believed to be the attacker, was shot by firearm officers and is also thought to be dead. Confirmation is pending due to suspicious items found on his body, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal unit.
Three other people were injured in the attack and remain in serious condition.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that "additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country."
Police said officers were called at 9:31 a.m. local time after a member of the public reported a car being driven towards pedestrians and a man being stabbed. Firearms officers discharged their weapons at 9:38 a.m., shooting the suspected offender.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC earlier that people should avoid the area but reassured the public that "the immediate danger appears to be over."
01.10.2025, 17:48 85326
Kyrgyz president orders to introduce death penalty for pedophiles, rape and murder of women
The case of the particularly brutal murder of the minor Aisuluu is under the personal supervision of President Sadyr Zhaparov, according to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, kabar.kg reports.
He said that the head of state received the news of this crime, which shocked the public, with deep regret. At the same time, the president instructed Murat Ukushev, head of the Presidential Administration's Legal Support Department, to draft legislative amendments providing for the most severe penalties for crimes against children, girls, and women.
In particular, this concerns the introduction of the death penalty for the rape of children, as well as for the rape and murder of women.
President Sadyr Zhaparov believes that crimes against children and women, in particular, should be severely punished, Alagozov wrote.
29.09.2025, 16:48 101161
Death toll in Philippine typhoons climbs to 27, 16 missing
The death toll in the three successive typhoons that barreled through the Philippines this week, combined with flooding from the southwest monsoon, has climbed to 27, Xinhua reports citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.
The NDRRMC also reported that the search continues for at least 16 people still missing from the flooding and landslides triggered by typhoons Mirasol, Ragasa, and Bualoi.
Of the reported deaths, the agency said that only four have been validated, the rest are being confirmed. It also said that at least 33 people have been injured.
The tropical cyclones left the archipelagic country with a trail of destruction, affecting nearly 907,000 families or more than 3.4 million people, whose houses were damaged by incessant rains and strong winds across the country.
The agency said more than 30,000 displaced families, or over 106,000 villagers, remain in government-run evacuation centers.
A total of 53 cities and municipalities in five regions across the country were declared under a state of calamity after the typhoons damaged farms, roads, and other infrastructure.
Bualoi is the 15th typhoon to lash the Philippine archipelago this year. An average of 20 typhoons slam into the Philippines yearly.
26.09.2025, 21:20 122336
Kazakh-Russian cooperation: Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
Images | akorda.kz
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, kremlin.ru reports.
The two leaders discussed further development of the strategic partnership and allied relationship between Russia and Kazakhstan in light of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Russia. They noted with satisfaction the upward trend in trade and investment cooperation.
