Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC
Smaller political powers agree to merge into new party ahead of general elections
Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12 percent of votes - CEC
Japan's total debt swells to record 1,286.45 trillion yen in 2023
26 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan
Everything was going pretty normal until I heard a thundering sound of blast. For a moment, I could not comprehend the situation as thick black smoke blocked my eyesight, but I could hear the screams of injured people, asking for help," he told Xinhua.
5.5 tons of radioactive water leaked from Fukushima nuclear plant: media
2025 Osaka Expo operating expenses up 1.4-fold on rising labor costs
Voting for presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off
Doctors warn of nationwide strike against envisioned medical school quota hike
Despite repeated suggestions from the medical circle, the government has been pushing for its own policy measures without ample discussions and consultations," Lee Pil-soo, head of the Korean Medical Association, said in an emergency press conference on Tuesday.
If the government unilaterally goes ahead with the plan, we will release the result of our survey conducted in December on a strike and begin a process to stage a general walkout," he added.
