09.02.2024, 18:47 9426
Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12 percent of votes - CEC
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
Ilham Aliyev is winning the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent after the processing of 100 percent of the ballots, Trend reports.
According to the latest results published by the Central Election Commission, Zahid Oruj received 2.17% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 1.98%, Elshad Musaev - 0.66%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.02.2024, 21:43 9451
Smaller political powers agree to merge into new party ahead of general elections
Tell a friend
Four political parties and factions led by politicians who have left the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) have agreed to merge into one new party ahead of the April general elections, officials said Friday, Yonhap reports.
The envisioned party, named the Reform Party, will be jointly led by former Prime Minister and DP leader Lee Nak-yon and former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, according to the officials.
Lee, the former DP leader, will lead the new party's election preparation committee.
The move comes as political watchers have keenly followed whether the political parties will unite under the so-called big tent ahead of the parliamentary elections just two months away.
An official ceremony marking the merger is set to take place after the Lunar New Year holiday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 17:50 9081
Japan's total debt swells to record 1,286.45 trillion yen in 2023
Tell a friend
Japan's debt reached a record 1,286.45 trillion yen ($8.6 trillion) at the end of 2023, government data showed Friday, reflecting its heavy reliance on borrowing to meet spending needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices, Kyodo reports.
The debt, more than twice the size of the Japanese economy, increased 29.45 trillion yen from December 2022. The world's third-largest economy continues to face an urgent need to restore its fiscal health, the worst among developed countries.
The debt includes government bonds, borrowing and financing bills.
Japan has seen growth in tax revenue in recent years, but it has been far exceeded by spending.
The government aims to reduce fiscal expenditures, which increased significantly during the pandemic and ongoing cost-of-living crisis, to pre-emergency levels. However, the state budget for fiscal 2024, starting from April, remains the second-largest on record at 112.57 trillion yen.
After years of keeping borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels to support households and businesses, the Bank of Japan is seen as gradually moving away from its ultraloose monetary policy. The shift would increase debt-servicing costs for Japan.
As of Dec. 31, the total debt consisted of 1,146.06 trillion yen in government bonds, 48.09 trillion yen in borrowing, and 92.30 trillion yen in financing bills, the Finance Ministry data showed.
Japan's gross domestic product was roughly 600 trillion yen in nominal terms, according to the government's data currently available for the July-September quarter.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 10:38 15711
Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 08:35 15881
26 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan
Images | Asad/Xinhua
Tell a friend
Just a day before Pakistan's general elections, two powerful explosions hit election campaign offices in the country's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing at least 26 people while injuring over 45 others, said police and hospital officials, Xinhua reports.
The deadly bombings, targeting the offices of candidates contesting the elections, occurred in Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts of Balochistan province, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh told Xinhua.
In the first explosion in Pishin, at least 14 people lost their lives, and over 25 others were injured, whereas at least 12 people were killed and over 20 others injured in the second blast in Qila Saifullah district, said the official.
The "terrorist attacks" happened when a large number of workers and supporters of political leaders were gathered for meetings regarding the general elections, he added.
Soon after the explosions, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals in the districts.
According to hospital sources, critically injured people were being transferred to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, via a helicopter for better treatment.
The law enforcement agencies, police, and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the explosions, which, according to preliminary investigations, were caused by planted explosive devices.
Mehmood Khan, an eyewitness and resident of Qila Saifullah, said that he was standing near the election office of a religious political party along with his cousin when a loud bang shook him up.
Everything was going pretty normal until I heard a thundering sound of blast. For a moment, I could not comprehend the situation as thick black smoke blocked my eyesight, but I could hear the screams of injured people, asking for help," he told Xinhua.
Khan, whose cousin also got injured in the blast, said that after gaining consciousness, he and other residents of the area helped the rescue workers in shifting the injured to a hospital. "It was nothing but chaos," he added.
The provincial government announced a 3-day mourning period for the loss of lives in both attacks, according to Jan Achakzai, information minister of Balochistan.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blasts, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blasts, vowing to foil every attempt of the elements to sabotage law and order in the country.
The prime minister reiterated the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.
A few days ahead of polls, the security situation in the country's Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained tense, with a number of attacks and casualties reported in several areas.
In order to provide a peaceful environment to the voters, the government has deployed a total of 596,618 personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police, army, and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order on election day.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 20:48 18601
5.5 tons of radioactive water leaked from Fukushima nuclear plant: media
Tell a friend
Approximately 5.5 tons of water containing radioactive materials have leaked from an equipment at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, local media reported Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
At about 8:53 a.m. local time on Wednesday, workers discovered water leaking from the outlet of a device used to purify nuclear-contaminated water during the inspection of the equipment, Fukushima Central Television reported, citing the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).
TEPCO estimates that the amount of water that leaked was approximately 5.5 tons, which may contain 22 billion becquerels of radioactive materials such as cesium and strontium, the report said.
Most of the leaked water appeared to have seeped into the soil, but monitoring of a nearby drainage channel did not show any significant radiation level changes, it added.
TEPCO has made the area where the water was leaked a no-go area.
Hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and an ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear plant suffered core meltdowns that released radiation, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident, the highest on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.
The plant has been generating a massive amount of water tainted with radioactive substances from cooling down the nuclear fuel in the reactor buildings, which are now being stored in tanks at the nuclear plant.
In August 2023, Japan started to discharge the Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, despite numerous and repeated objections by governments and communities, environmental groups, NGOs and anti-nuclear movements in Japan, neighbor countries and the Pacific region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 19:51 18441
2025 Osaka Expo operating expenses up 1.4-fold on rising labor costs
Tell a friend
The operating expenses for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka are projected to inflate 1.4-fold from an earlier estimate to 116 billion yen ($781 million) amid rising labor costs, the event operator said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.
The approval of the latest estimate comes as construction costs at the expo venue have already ballooned amid high costs for material and labor, souring public sentiment over the global event that will partially use taxpayers' money.
Of the 116 billion yen, the organizer plans to cover about 97 billion yen by revenue from admission ticket sales and the remainder from other sources of revenue.
Spending on developing the venue, which in part will be funded from state coffers, has nearly doubled from the initial estimate to about 235 billion yen and the government has established a panel of experts to keep the costs in check.
The powerful earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan on New Year's Day has fueled additional concern that the expo, slated for April 13 through Oct. 13, 2025, could hamper the recovery of the disaster-hit areas as the construction of expo pavilions may drive material demands even higher.
Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and chairman of the country's largest business lobby Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, said the association will advance preparations for the expo in a way that will not adversely affect disaster recovery.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 11:02 18286
Voting for presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off, Trend reports.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.02.2024, 13:24 21106
Doctors warn of nationwide strike against envisioned medical school quota hike
Tell a friend
The doctors' association vowed Tuesday to launch a nationwide strike if the government "unilaterally" pushes for raising the medial school enrollment quota, Yonhap reports.
The health ministry is widely expected to announce a plan later in the day to increase the number of medical students by up to around 2,000 starting 2025 as part effort to address the chronic shortages of doctors in rural areas and the essential health care field.
It will be the first hike in nearly 20 years, as the current limit of 3,058 medical school students was set in 2006.
Despite repeated suggestions from the medical circle, the government has been pushing for its own policy measures without ample discussions and consultations," Lee Pil-soo, head of the Korean Medical Association, said in an emergency press conference on Tuesday.
If the government unilaterally goes ahead with the plan, we will release the result of our survey conducted in December on a strike and begin a process to stage a general walkout," he added.
Doctors have claimed that the quota hike will compromise the quality of medical education and services and that the government should find other ways to better allocate physicians and boost compensation.
The health ministry has said that the increase is a must as the country is suffering from a shortage of medical staff in essential medical fields and who serve in non-metropolitan and other remote regions, and it has been in close consultations with the medical circle.
The number of doctors per 1,000 people in South Korea came to 2.6, far below the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations, according to government data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.02.2024, 19:46Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year 05.02.2024, 20:5534546Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan 06.02.2024, 15:3533911President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM 06.02.2024, 10:3232806President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session 05.02.2024, 17:2131956Love and Jealousy Are Always Close 19.01.2024, 18:3185791Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 16.01.2024, 13:0776221Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3275961Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575446Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 22.01.2024, 21:3073841Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State