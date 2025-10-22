Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM

Images | Xinhua

Tell a friend

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday after winning in both houses of parliament, becoming the country's first female leader, Xinhua reports.





In the House of Representatives vote, Takaichi secured 237 votes, defeating head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party Yoshihiko Noda with 149 votes and other rival candidates.





The House of Councillors also held its vote, but no candidate secured a majority in the first round. Takaichi led with 123 votes, followed by Noda with 44.





As a result, an unprecedented runoff for the upper chamber, the first in 13 years, was triggered between Takaichi and Noda, with Takaichi ultimately winning the race.





By winning in both chambers, she was officially named Japan's 104th prime minister, the first woman in the nation to hold the office.





Takaichi was scheduled to finalize her cabinet lineup, take part in an attestation ceremony, and launch the new cabinet later in the day.