Toyota quality scandal widens as 10 models found to have rigged data
Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that power output data had been manipulated for 10 of its models sold globally, in a new blow to the world's biggest automaker group, which has been plagued by a series of quality control issues in recent years, Kyodo reports.
Its affiliate Toyota Industries Corp. fabricated the data on diesel engines it makes and supplies for the automaker, Toyota said, adding that it will suspend shipment of the affected vehicles, including the Land Cruiser 300 and the Hilux.
We apologize to all the stakeholders, including our customers and suppliers," Toyota Industries President Koichi Ito said at a press conference. "We will do our utmost to rebuild the company with legal compliance as our top priority."
The revelation comes as a number of quality issues have been shaking the group's foundation.
Toyota's small-car unit Daihatsu Motor Co. stopped all shipments at home and abroad last month after a third-party investigation found that safety tests for most of its models were rigged.
Hino Motors Ltd., another Toyota subsidiary, admitted in March 2022 to submitting fraudulent emissions and fuel economy data to transport authorities.
The 10 models also include the Hiace, the Fortuner and the Innova. The cars were sold in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East, among other markets. The output data rigging dates back to 2017, Toyota Industries said.
Toyota Industries doctored the volume of fuel injection in engine output tests in a bid to make the engines' torque, or rotating force, appear better than it was, according to a report by a third-party panel.
The panel blamed the company's corporate culture, saying it lacked the will to actively increase compliance amid an environment where it felt secure in its position as a Toyota supplier.
Its data compliance has grown lax," Hiroshi Inoue, the head of the panel, said at a separate press conference.
Toyota said it has confirmed the affected engines and that the vehicles now meet engine output standards following a reevaluation after the rigging was discovered.
Japan's industry ministry on Monday condemned Toyota Industries, saying the problem shook the foundation of the automobile certification system, and instructed it to find out the cause of the problem.
Monday's announcement followed a revelation in March last year when Toyota Industries admitted to falsifying emissions data for its forklift engines. The third-party panel has been investigating the issue.
On Monday, Toyota Industries said the data rigging was found in more of its forklift engines, and it has stopped shipment of all the affected products.
Feature: Chinese-built water supply project benefits 400,000 Tanzanians
Images | Xinhua/Hua Hongli
Anna Emmanuel, a mother of four residing in Njiro in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha, no longer endures sleepless nights worrying about accessing water for her household needs, Xinhua reports.
The 32-year-old housewife now enjoys access to clean and safe water just a stone's throw from her residence, thanks to Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), a prominent Chinese construction firm that has constructed the Arusha new water supply system project in Arusha at the foot of Mount Meru.
She is among the 400,000 beneficiaries of this initiative financed by the African Development Bank, with the project's completion date set on June 27, 2023, following its groundbreaking in December 2018.
Before the water supply project was undertaken we used to travel long distances looking for spring water which in most cases was not suitable for drinking, cooking food, and washing clothes," Emmanuel told Xinhua in a recent interview. She noted that they instead had to buy water and most of the time people could not afford it because of the financial constraints they faced.
Wearing a broad smile, Emmanuel said that, since the water project's completion, they now have access to water for household needs, and can save the little money they had as they no longer need to purchase water.
Not only we are nowadays getting clean and safe water, but we are also free of waterborne diseases that we contracted from using contaminated spring water," she said.
The water supply project includes laying over 620 km of steel pipelines, constructing 11 pools and connecting the water supply pipeline network to 48,000 households, according to PowerChina.
Jin Denghui, the project manager, said the project involved sourcing water from deep groundwater at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain about 100 km away from Arusha, and supplying it to the targeted households in Arusha every day.
He said the project has improved the living conditions of residents and has helped expand the local economy. During the construction of the project, they provided more than 4,000 jobs for the local people, organized professional training in welding, and trained a group of technical and management talents.
In the implementation of the water supply project, the Chinese company actively assumed social responsibilities by donating a laboratory to a local school, conducting multiple accident rescue demonstrations and maintaining municipal roads affected by erosion. It received expressions of gratitude from various sectors of society.
The Tanzanian Ministry of Water formally conveyed its appreciation to PowerChina for the company's significant contribution to completing the Arusha water project in a letter sent in January 2022.
Anthony Kusaya, a human resources assistant with PowerChina for five years, said he was comfortable with his job which has enabled him to provide for his family and resolve financial challenges he previously encountered.
My experience with working for PowerChina has also helped me broaden my skills," said Kusaya, stressing that the long-standing cooperation between China and Tanzania has brought mutual benefits to the people of the two sides.
Sadyr Zhaparov to run for second term - Kyrgyz president's press secretary
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will run for a second term in the next elections, hispress secretary Askat Alagozov told Kabar Agency.
Given launched and planned long-term international projects of strategic importance for our country, Sadyr Zhaparov’s participation in the elections for a second term will be a consistent step in politics," he said.
Earlier Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baysalov said that President Sadyr Zhaparov will run for a second term.
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are expected in 2027.
Japan to host 2025 Expo as scheduled despite powerful quake: gov't
Japan has no intention to change its plan to host the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, regardless of a powerful New Year's Day earthquake that could disrupt the supply of construction materials, the top government spokesman said Monday, Kyodo reports.
Yoshimasa Hayashi's remarks came days after economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said she had urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to push back the event to prioritize reconstruction from the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi said the industry ministry in charge of the expo has claimed that procuring the required building materials for the event, scheduled to be held in the western Japan city, will not impede reconstruction on the peninsula.
Hayashi also said at a regular press conference that Takaichi's request to Kishida was not a "conflicting opinion within the Cabinet," as her suggestion was in line with the government's position of not hindering reconstruction in the disaster-hit areas.
Even before the magnitude-7.6 earthquake, concerns had arisen that the expo slated to be held on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, could not take place as planned amid delayed preparations due largely to ballooning construction and other costs.
China, Thailand to enter "visa-free era," says Chinese FM
Images | Xinhua/Wang Teng
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday that China and Thailand will officially enter a "visa-free era" from March 1 as the two sides have just signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption, Xinhua reports.
Wang made the remarks in a joint press conference after an annual consultation with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, adding that it will surely bring bilateral people-to-people exchanges to a new height.
There will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. We also welcome friends from Thailand to feel the vitality and vibrancy of China and the hospitality of the Chinese people. China and Thailand are one family. It's important that our two peoples forge closer friendships and stronger bonds, and embrace a better life, Wang said.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the implementation of the outcomes of the meetings between Chinese and Thai leaders and the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, and reached extensive consensus.
Wang said that China always sees Thailand as a priority in its diplomacy with neighboring countries.
He said that China appreciates Thailand's firm commitment to the one-China principle and its active support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Noting that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, Wang said that over the past half a century, the bilateral relationship has withstood the test of the changing international landscape and grown from strength to strength.
China-Thailand mutually beneficial cooperation is believed to enjoy a bright prospect, Wang said, adding that China is Thailand's largest trading partner and biggest source of foreign investment.
Pursuing modernization at a faster pace, both sides need to keep abreast with the times and open up new prospects for cooperation. The two sides agreed to speed up the development of the China-Thailand Railway, fully implement the China-Laos-Thailand Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, and open the central line of the Trans-Asian Railway as soon as possible, he said.
Wang said that China will import more specialty agricultural products from Thailand, support more Chinese companies in investing and growing in Thailand, and foster new drivers of cooperation in new energy vehicle, digital economy and green development.
The two sides should also strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation, strictly prevent cross-border crimes such as telecom fraud, online gambling and drug trafficking, and provide a safe and comfortable environment for exchanges and cooperation between the two peoples, he added.
We both look forward to closer multilateral coordination between the two countries. Facing a changing and turbulent international environment, both sides should stay committed to the five principles of peaceful coexistence, jointly uphold the hard-won peace and stability of our region, and oppose zero-sum, win-or-lose political games, Wang said.
Committed to true multilateralism and open regionalism, our two sides will work with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, speed up the Code of Conduct (COC) consultation, and jointly uphold ASEAN centrality, Wang said.
He said that China supports Thailand in serving as the rotating chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and in developing a Mekong-Lancang community with a shared future of peace and prosperity.
With the upcoming 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, bilateral relations will come to a new historical starting point. Guided by the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with Thailand to jointly deepen the building of a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, and provide more stability and certainty to the changing and turbulent world, Wang stressed.
The remote and expansive Gobi Desert in northwest China is increasingly accessible to the public, thanks to the emergence of space-themed tourism, which has opened up new frontiers for adventurous travelers, Xinhua reports.
The rocky expanse has been adorned with several white capsule-shaped structures, surrounded by gleaming solar panels and distinctive "craters" of varying sizes.
This is Mars Base 1, a simulated Martian habitat located in the city of Jinchang, Gansu Province, one of China's pivotal regions for nickel, a hard silver-white metal widely used in aerospace technology.
Resembling the Martian surface, this eroded desert landscape once served as a testing ground for Chinese scientists to evaluate various space exploration robots, including lunar rovers, Mars probes and manned spacecraft.
Now it is becoming popular among tourists too. The Chinese public's engagement in and fascination with space-related cultural activities have been on the rise in recent years, boosted by a series of space-faring achievements. After the launch of Mars probe Tianwen-1 in 2020, similar Mars simulation bases sprouted across the northwestern region, allowing visitors, particularly school-going children, to experience a slice of life on the red planet.
Participants are tasked with hiking through desert areas, searching for water resources, and pretending to be taikonauts facing life-threatening challenges. Mars-related science courses are also provided to young visitors.
Some see money-making opportunities in this passion for space, aiming to transform these desert facilities into tourist resorts. They have built space-themed hotels and restaurants, offering sleeping capsules that can accommodate up to nearly 200 people. Photos of visitors donning space suits at the base have attracted widespread media coverage.
The space-themed tourism market is substantial, as indicated by a report published by Qyer, a leading tourism website in China. It highlighted that individuals born in the 1990s and 2000s constitute over 60 percent of the overall space tourism population.
In 2023, over 80,000 visitors visited Mars Base 1. Li Fei, the head of the company's business operations, said that student groups, space enthusiasts and family tours were the primary customer segments.
In early December, 500 km away from the Mars base, 26-year-old tour guide Yang Xiaoling and her colleagues took a group of 300 students on a memorable visit. Their destination was Dongfeng Space City, also known as the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.
The country's only site for manned spacecraft launches, the Jiuquan Center has been listed as one of the world's top space-themed travel destinations by Lonely Planet. Facilities such as aerospace museums, launch towers and simulated taikonaut apartment compounds are among the hotspots recommended by travel guides.
The tourist season of the space city runs from July to October every year. In addition to student groups, some individual tourists book tours a day or two in advance through local travel agencies.
Yang said that the activity of watching live rocket launches is no longer exclusive to young individuals, but has become accessible to people of all ages.
Local officials are hopeful that the booming space-themed tourism industry will contribute to the improvement of local livelihoods. The government's primary focus was once on promoting traditional tourist activities, such as riding camels and climbing sand dunes. However, the local culture and tourism department has recently unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at fostering space-themed tourism through expanding tour routes, enhancing souvenir options, and improving service provision.
In the hinterland of the Tengger Desert, China's fourth-largest desert, tourists gather around telescopes to marvel at the breathtaking beauty of the starry sky. This exceptional stargazing destination in Gansu's Minqin County has been transformed into a desert-themed town dedicated to scientific research and observation, as well as promoting the science of astronomy and related tourism. It has been nicknamed "Star Picking Town."
Since its establishment in 2020, the town has generated more than 10 million yuan (about 1.39 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, showing the immense growth potential of the "space + tourism" industry.
Such projects have garnered recognition from industry experts. According to Liu Yufei, a commercial space industry insider, the conventional perception of space-themed tourism, limited to rocket models and toys, impedes its ability to cultivate a consistent customer base, thereby obstructing the mass market potential of aerospace cultural tourism.
The creation of space-themed towns and parks, however, can offer tourists a brand-new and awe-inspiring experience they have never had before," said Liu.
She emphasized that, despite more than 600 astronauts having been launched into space, the aspiration for space exploration is shared by a global population of 8 billion individuals.
These facilities have the potential to naturally transform into a prominent exhibition and sales platform for space-related merchandise, thereby facilitating the widespread adoption of high-tech products and generating enhanced economic benefits," Liu added.
Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024
The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), has announced a plan to release around 54,600 tons of nuclear-contaminated water from the facility into the ocean in fiscal 2024, Xinhua reports.
The volume is expected to be discharged into the Pacific Ocean in seven rounds, starting from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, according to the plan announced Thursday.
TEPCO is slated to finalize the discharge plan by the March 31 end of fiscal 2023, it said.
Despite concerns and oppositions among local fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture as well as other countries, the Fukushima wastewater discharge started in August 2023. In fiscal 2023, TEPCO is set to release a total of about 31,200 tons of radioactive wastewater in four batches, with the fourth and final round for the year scheduled late next month.
Hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and an ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear plant suffered core meltdowns that released radiation, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident, the highest on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.
The plant has been generating a massive amount of water tainted with radioactive substances from cooling down the nuclear fuel in the reactor buildings, which are now being stored in tanks at the nuclear plant.
China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday, Xinhua reports.
We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.
China will move to diversify import channels and streamline the process of importing, he added.
The country will continue to host the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Import Expo, support Chinese enterprises in attending exhibitions abroad, and further facilitate cross-border trips for businesspeople to create opportunities for face-to-face communication, Wang said.
In April 2023, the State Council issued a guideline on stabilizing the scale of foreign trade and optimizing its structure, which has produced positive results, according to the official.
While continuing to ensure the implementation of the guideline, the Ministry of Commerce is now considering additional measures in this regard and trying to roll them out as soon as possible to complement the existing policies, Wang said.
The Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan were held in the Qatari cities of Doha and Lusail from January 22 to 24. A photo report of the events that took place as part of this event was presented at the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, Kabar reports.
The first part of the creative program was shown in the national pavilion of Kyrgyzstan. The second took place on the big stage of the Hello Asia festival, where the Kyrgyz artists performed a concert program.
Numerous guests were also shown national handicrafts and held master classes on making national leather crafts. As part of the event, Qataris were able to get acquainted with the creativity and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people and get in touch with the nomadic culture of the Kyrgyz.
The events were attended by Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar Altynbek Maksutov and Abdurrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.