Olzhas Bektenov Instructs Expansion of Support Measures to Develop the Manufacturing Industry

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, further measures to diversify the economy were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Vice Minister of Energy Kairkhan Tutkyshbayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek National Managing Holding Rustam Karagoyshin, CEO of KazFoodProducts Alikhan Talgatbek, and representative of the glass manufacturing company OrdaGlass Galymzhan Kuatov reported on key approaches to increasing productivity and technological modernization of industrial facilities.





One of the immediate tasks set by the Head of State for the Government is to ensure growth through higher productivity and technological renewal. This will allow us to reorient economic policy toward tangible results - increasing citizens’ incomes and strengthening economic sovereignty. Diversification and the active development of processing industries play a crucial role in this process," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





At the expanded Government session, the Head of State emphasized the need to form a modern industrial framework and further develop the manufacturing sector.





In the country’s GDP structure, the share of manufacturing now exceeds that of the extractive sector. This year, manufacturing output increased by 4.4%, exceeding the figure for the same period last year (3.7% in January 2025).





The Prime Minister stressed that this momentum must not only be maintained but accelerated. The creation of new clusters will enable a shift from low value-added production to higher value-added segments. Achieving diversification and economic growth targets requires practical measures to expand production capacity and deepen processing in non-resource sectors.





In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies to identify the most promising industry niches and implement high-productivity, export-oriented investment projects within them. This will enhance economic resilience to external shocks, increase export potential, create new jobs, and build a modern industrial base aligned with long-term national interests.





As part of fulfilling the tasks set by the Head of State, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to take all necessary measures to support real-sector production, attract investors, and introduce advanced digital technologies. The Ministry of Industry was instructed to transform the structure of the manufacturing sector.





It was noted that in several areas, a large share of low value-added products still remains, meaning that the main added value is generated outside Kazakhstan’s economy.





The Prime Minister instructed to ensure a sustainable transition to the production of more complex and technologically advanced goods. This includes developing component manufacturing, increasing localization levels, introducing modern technologies, automating production processes, and raising labor productivity.





In addition, the Ministries of Industry, Energy, Agriculture, National Economy, and the Baiterek Holding were instructed to submit within one month a specific list of new industrial processing projects that will ensure the production of high value-added goods with export potential.





Each project must be assessed not in isolation, but in terms of its multiplier effect on the economy. Sectoral government agencies and local administrations must provide promising investment projects with the necessary infrastructure, resources, and state support measures.





In the field of digitalization, Kazakh Invest, together with government agencies, local authorities, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and Baiterek Holding, was instructed to form by April 1 an updated project pool within the National Digital Investment Platform, ensuring completeness and accuracy of information.





This will allow for prompt decision-making in providing support to ongoing projects.





At the expanded Government session, the Head of State rightly noted the insufficient level of petrochemical processing in the country. The sector should be viewed as a foundation for developing new directions in manufacturing. The Ministries of Energy and Industry, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, must ensure transparent and stable conditions for supplying affordable polymer raw materials to the domestic market for further processing by local companies. The Ministry of Industry must present a specific pool of projects for further processing of polymer products," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.





It was emphasized that the construction sector traditionally makes a significant contribution to industrial development, but currently a high share of imported construction materials is used, particularly in privately financed projects. The Ministry of Industry, together with regional administrations, must ensure continuous monitoring of the share of domestically produced materials used in major construction projects, including those financed through private investment.





In the agro-industrial complex, raw materials such as grain and meat continue to dominate export structure. This issue has been repeatedly highlighted by the Head of State. Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to focus on deep processing production. Kazakhstan already has such projects, and they demonstrate high profitability. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with local administrations and Baiterek Holding, to expand support instruments for businesses producing high value-added goods.





The Ministries of Finance and Agriculture must address the issue of extending working capital loan terms to two years. It was noted that the share of agricultural processing should reach 70% this year.





Overall, these measures will help reduce dependence on raw material exports, while new growth points will serve as the foundation for long-term sustainable economic development.