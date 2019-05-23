Huawei says it will continue providing security support for Android phones

Huawei on Monday said it would continue giving security update to Android smartphones after Google and other major American tech firms announced they would stop selling components and software to the Chinese telecom giant, EFE reports.

In a statement issued after the announcement that followed a directive by the Trump administration, Huawei said it had made "substantial contributions" to the development of the Android operating system and would continue with post-sale services to smartphones and tablets.

Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefited both users and the industry," said the statement.

As such, it said, the company "will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally."

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government Monday said it supported the efforts of its companies in defending their legitimate rights, in response to the limitations imposed by the United States on the Chinese firms and Huawei's viability.

However, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, in a press conference, said the country was still analyzing Google's decision to stop selling components and software to Huawei - the latest in an escalating trade war between the two countries.

Lu said Beijing supported Chinese firms to take legal steps.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, earlier decided to cut off its supply of critical software and components to the Chinese firm in response to a directive by the President Donald Trump, according to a Bloomberg report published on Sunday.

Similarly, chip manufacturing firms such as Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx Inc and Broadcom have informed their employees that they would stop supplying components to Huawei until further notice.

Concerns remain on what will happen when Google launches a new version of its Android system, given that Huawei will not be able to offer updates on its mobiles.

These decisions had been expected ever since Trump on Wednesday declared a national emergency to ban American firms from conducting business with companies that allegedly attempt to spy on the country or use telecommunications equipment manufactured by them.

The decision, issued through an executive order, was expected to affect Chinese firms such as Huawei, considered the second-largest smartphone seller in the world.

