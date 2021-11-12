National Bank announced planned pilot launch of National Payment System of Kazakhstan

Images | inbusiness.kz
The launch of the components of the national payment system will be carried out in a pilot mode in November-December 2021," he said.
In his words, the technical readiness of the National Payment System was ensured I October. Within the framework of the Interbank Payment Card System , an infrastructure for processing card transactions has been created and now it is being integrated with international payment systems: Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay.
Source: KazTAG
